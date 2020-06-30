Sight, Sound & Story: Live Debuts Online with First Event “Mentors Inside the Cutting Room” on July 9th

First Episode Features Editors Carol Littleton, ACE, Norman Buckley, ACE, and Brandi Bradburn, ACE moderated by Bobbie O’Steen

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop’s Sight, Sound & Story's 2020 event series format is moving online. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sight, Sound & Story has delayed its live in-person events (June's Post Summit & November's The Art of Cinematography) until 2021. Until that time the event series is launching a live online monthly event series starting on July 9th. This series will feature unique guests and subjects that will vary between editing, cinematography, and all aspects of filmmaking. These live events will give attendees a chance to ask questions and even win raffle prizes from our sponsors. Most importantly, these events will be live and free to the public.

Inside Episode I: Film editors have been called invisible artists, the final storytellers, unsung heroes. They are also wonderful mentors, passionate about their work and eager to pass on their wisdom and knowledge. Film historian Bobbie O'Steen moderates a panel that focuses on three very talented editors – Carol Littleton, ACE (“E.T. the Extra-terrestrial,” “The Big Chill”), Norman Buckley, ACE (“The O.C.,” “Gossip Girl”), and Brandi Bradburn, ACE (“Grey’s Anatomy,” “This Is Us”) – who have helped so many aspiring editors achieve their goals. They’ll discuss their own career choices that led them down unpredictable and inspiring paths to success and screen some of their work to explain what they learned about shaping compelling and entertaining stories. They'll also give valuable advice on how to build and nurture collaborative relationships and how to advocate for a healthy work/life balance.

All attendees who register for this event will receive a link and password to Vimeo Live an hour prior to the event. This will gain free access for all attendees who register. There’ll be live raffles throughout the event, but attendees must be present.

