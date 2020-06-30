Fresh Express Recalls Salad Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Fresh Express is recalling salad products that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and/or carrot ingredients due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.

The recalled items were distributed to select retail stores in many states, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts, between June 6th and June 26th. The recalled items are clearly marked with the letter "Z" at the beginning of the product code (located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of the package). Products containing the ingredients iceberg lettuce, red cabbage and/or carrots and displaying the Product Code Z178, or a lower number, are recalled.

Some Fresh Express salad products are sold under different brand names, such as Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Little Salad Bar, Marketside, Signature Farms, and Wholesome Pantry. A full product list is available online. (See link below.)

Cyclosporiasis is an illness that affects the intestines and is caused by the Cyclospora parasite. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. Symptoms include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, stomach cramps, nausea, and fatigue. If you think you may be infected with Cyclospora, please contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase. Consumers and members of the media with questions about the recall or requests for refunds may contact the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern time and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time.