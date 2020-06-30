Helion Technologies Named to ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: 2020 Edition
Fifth-Annual List Reveals Leading MSPs In Healthcare, Legal, Government, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Automotive & MoreTIMONIUM, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helion Technologies has been named to After Nines Inc.’s ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research for 2020. The annual list and research (hashtag: #Top100MSP) identify and honor the top 100 managed services providers (MSPs) in a variety of vertical markets.
The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs rankings are based on ChannelE2E’s Q4 2019 and January 2020 readership survey, and ChannelE2E’s vertical market industry coverage. MSPs featured throughout the list and research leverage deep vertical market expertise to drive annual recurring revenues (ARR) in specific market segments.
This year’s research revealed several key MSP market trends, including:
• Honorees generated a combined $1.12 billion in vertical market annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2019, up from $699.1 million in 2018. The surge involved organic growth combined with accelerating merger and acquisition (M&A) activity.
• The most successful vertical market MSPs are zeroing in on financial services and healthcare, while MSPs in the legal and manufacturing sectors also showed particularly strong growth.
• The Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs now manage more than 2.8 million users across their customer sites in 2019, up from 2.6 million in 2018.
• MSPs consider their top vertical market technology partners to be Microsoft (56%), Dell Technologies (22%), Cisco Systems (21%), Datto (19%), ConnectWise (11%) and Ingram Micro (11%).
Helion Technologies - focusing on the Automobile & Heavy Truck Dealer Vertical Market - ranked #6 of the top 100 vertical market MSPs.
“Covid-19 has accentuated the need for boosting the IT capabilities of dealers so that they are better able to defend against the growing incidence of cybercrime and to support the evolving technical expectations of both customers and employees,” said Erik Nachbahr, president and founder of Helion Technologies. “We’re honored to be recognized for our hard work and market leadership as we strive to continually exceed our customer expectations and provide dealers with the highest level of service – ensuring the ongoing success of our clients.”
“After Nines Inc. congratulates Helion Technologies on this honor,” said Amy Katz, CEO of After Nines Inc. “Vertical market MSPs are uniquely positioned to assist their customers with automation, cybersecurity, e-commerce and business recovery services during this challenging time for the global economy.”
The ChannelE2E Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs list and research are overseen by Content Czar Joe Panettieri (@JoePanettieri). Find the online list and associated report here: http://www.channelE2E.com/top100
About Helion Technologies
Helion Technologies is the largest managed IT services provider focusing specifically on the needs of automotive and heavy truck dealers. Helion's solutions ensure faster networks, secure data protection, increased employee productivity and better compliance. Helion has specialized in IT for more than 20 years and works with 700+ dealers nationwide. Dealers can request an assessment of their IT needs at www.heliontechnologies.com.
About After Nines Inc.
After Nines Inc. provides timeless IT guidance for strategic partners and IT security professionals across ChannelE2E (www.ChannelE2E.com) and MSSP Alert (www.MSSPAlert.com). ChannelE2E tracks every stage of the IT service provider journey — from entrepreneur to exit. MSSP Alert is the global voice for Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs).
