Hoyer Statement on Resolution Recognizing Juneteenth Independence Day

“I was proud to support Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s resolution today marking the observance of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020. I applaud her efforts to recognize Juneteenth in the House and make it a federal holiday – an effort I support. Rep. Jackson Lee’s resolution, which passed unanimously, reflects the importance of the holiday and its commemoration of the final emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865. Juneteenth is a celebration as well as an opportunity to reflect on the destructive legacies of slavery and segregation. Together, our nation must confront its past and work to build a future where the blessings of liberty can be fully enjoyed by all our people, regardless of the color of their skin.”