Hoyer Statement on Resolution Recognizing Juneteenth Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today after the House unanimously adopted Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee's resolution that recognizes June 19, 2020 as this year’s Juneteenth Independence Day:

“I was proud to support Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee’s resolution today marking the observance of Juneteenth on June 19, 2020.  I applaud her efforts to recognize Juneteenth in the House and make it a federal holiday – an effort I support.  Rep. Jackson Lee’s resolution, which passed unanimously, reflects the importance of the holiday and its commemoration of the final emancipation of enslaved African Americans in 1865.  Juneteenth is a celebration as well as an opportunity to reflect on the destructive legacies of slavery and segregation. Together, our nation must confront its past and work to build a future where the blessings of liberty can be fully enjoyed by all our people, regardless of the color of their skin.”

