PropMix integrates with ACI to deliver Appraisal Analytics via ACI Report
This integration begins our journey together to deliver PropMix’s growing analytics and AI capabilities to help appraisers increase their productivity.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PropMix.io, a real estate analytics and artificial intelligence company with solutions for lenders, appraisers, and realtors, today announced an integration with ACI, a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies and leading solutions provider in the valuation industry for over 30 years, to deliver Market Conditions Advisor (MCA) via ACI’s appraisal software platform, ACI Report. The integration enables appraisers to access residential valuation data and insights seamlessly from the ACI Report platform.
MCA is a residential real estate appraisal analytics platform powered by curated real estate data and artificial intelligence. It provides single search access to listing data from any number of listing data sources and public record data including deep property history without having to download & import data from MLSs. Appraisers can easily generate an inventory analysis and include local market insights in their appraisal reports.
“We are excited to offer our appraisers a single integrated platform to research and pull real estate market data directly into ACI Report,” said George Opelka, general manager at ACI. “This integration begins our journey together to deliver PropMix’s growing analytics and AI capabilities to help appraisers increase their productivity.”
ACI users can now seamlessly launch MCA to perform market analysis, research property history, run inventory analysis, and make value adjustments. MCA also delivers fully automated image labeling using its AppraisalVision service. At the click of a button, data, insights, photos and charts are imported straight into the ACI form for the appraiser to complete and submit.
MCA is a rapidly evolving platform with new analytics and insights being introduced based on real world appraiser needs. “We are thrilled to integrate with ACI to deliver MCA via one of most ubiquitous appraisal platforms,” said Daniel Mancino, vice president of data solutions at PropMix. “MCA’s goal is to improve the accuracy, transparency and accountability of appraisals by augmenting the appraiser’s market insights. ACI customers can sign up here for an MCA account https://appraise.propmix.io/signup?source=firstam.”
About ACI
ACI specializes in creating innovative workflow solutions for real estate appraisers, appraisal management companies and financial institutions. Backed by analysis-driven tools and industry expertise, ACI’s cloud-based and enterprise software applications empower stakeholders with a streamlined approach to managing forms, rules and data, while operating with audit-ready transparency and compliance. Through visionary leadership and dedication to client service, ACI has served as a reliable and driving force in the valuation industry for nearly 40 years. Headquartered in Palm Coast, Florida, ACI is a member of the First American (NYSE: FAF) family of companies. For more information, visit http://www.aciweb.com.
About PropMix
PropMix.io LLC, is a real estate data, insights, and solutions company with deep experience in commercializing Artificial Intelligence. PropMix’s platform and solutions are widely used by mortgage lenders, appraisers, realtors, and investors. Built on industry open standards, PropMix.io empowers users to engage with data, make decisions using insights and build the real estate technology of the future. PropMix was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in New York. http://www.propmix.io
