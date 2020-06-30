Call for vendors and divers for the 2020 Lionfish Festival Sept. 12-13 in Destin

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is announcing the sixth annual Lionfish Removal and Awareness Festival Sept.12 and 13 at AJ’s Seafood and Oyster Bar and HarborWalk Village in Destin.

Activities will include fillet demonstrations; family-friendly games and activities; art, diving and conservation booths; and the world’s largest lionfish spearfishing tournament, the Emerald Coast Open. As we continue to monitor COVID-19, visit FWCReefRangers.com for updates.

The 2020 Lionfish Challenge removal incentive program began May 22 and will continue through Labor Day, Sept. 7. Register today at FWCReefRangers.com.

Contact the FWC Division of Marine Fisheries Management at 850-487-0554 or email Lionfish@MyFWC.com.

