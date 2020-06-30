Nebraska Early Childhood Professional Record System (NECPRS) | Nebraska Department of Education

Learn… different ways to earn annual in-service hours!

Training Calendar A searchable online calendar filled with a variety of approved early childhood training. Search by date, location or training title. View details and registration info.

Independent Study In-service hours for training completed independently. Individuals can read a book, view a DVD/webinar, or complete a self-study to earn in-service hours.

Post-Secondary Coursework Completed Coursework from an accredited college or university can be submitted for annual in-service hours.

Organize… your training records, education, work history & credentials!

Easily manage all of your professional development in one spot.

Upload transcripts and certificates for verification and documentation

Keep track of annual in-service hours

Record your early childhood work history

Monitor your early childhood related credentials

Connect… to your professional development!

NECPRS users experience convenient online access to the following:

Training certificates, transcripts and resume

Training calendar

A unique NECPRS ID number for training registration

GROW… your professional resume!

Get access to a customizable and printable resume that displays your professional development.

Check your NECPRS account to learn if you are eligible to receive the employee School Readiness Tax Credit.

Get Started… it’s easy!

Create your account today!

Visit NECPRS.ne.gov Click the sign up button Start filling out your information

Already have an account? Just log in!

Contact us for more information or assistance: nde.ectc@nebraska.gov 402-557-6880 Toll Free 1-800-892-4453