See The New State Seal Specialty Emblem Here

Senate Bill 52 was passed during the 2020 legislative session. This offers individual's in the state of South Dakota the ability purchase a new state seal specialty emblem for a fee of $50. These can be purchased at your local county treasurer's office.
For more information regarding the use and misuse of the state seal, please see SB 52.
