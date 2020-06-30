Cytta Corp Sells Additional SUPR Stream Units to British Ministry of Defense for Strategic Systems

Cytta’s SUPR Stream codec is the most powerful compression engine in the world.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, NV, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) Cytta Corp is excited to announce that the UK Ministry of Defense (UK MOD) has commenced regular additional purchases of our SUPR Stream product for classified uses within their intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems.



The UK MOD recently purchased SUPR Stream 2.0, which is Cytta’s Corp’s most advanced SUPR stream system and this pivotal sale expands our existing relationship between Cytta Corp and the British Military.

In 2019 Cytta Corp successfully sold, integrated, and demonstrated the efficacy of our initial compression product and advanced service package, the SUPR Stream V1000, within the British Military’s ISR systems. While the nature of this new contract is mostly classified, it revolves around utilizing Cytta’s proprietary SUPR Stream system, a small, powerful, ultra-portable and ruggedized video compression system.

Our Client’s field testing expanded the evaluation of SUPR Stream capabilities beyond HD by incorporating 4K cameras into their field operational ISR systems. Before SUPR, real-time 4K was not considered to be possible using low and ultra-low bandwidth over small Satellite links but it has now been shown to be effective and reliable.

“The second-generation SUPR Stream 2.0 expands the capabilities for any ISR team. The British Military use case unlocks previously unimaginable real-time, high-resolution video over low and ultra-low bandwidth satellite feeds,” Says Gary Campbell, CEO of Cytta Corp. “Our SUPR Stream codec is the most powerful in the world, allowing our military clients to successfully gain exceptional field awareness in all surveillance and battle-ready environments.

The UK MOD successfully completed rigorous development testing, field evaluations and demonstrations to identify the exact configurations required to be provided in all new situations to fulfill their operational requirements. Prior to this V2.0 purchase order, we had been advised that the Cytta SUPR Stream systems met and/or exceeded client requirements in multiple immediate use cases. Cytta’s quest to develop the fastest, highest quality video compression systems for field transmission in the world have been shown to excel in hostile, real-world environments.

The Cytta development team has worked extensively with our British Five Eyes counterparts throughout the passing months to ensure the UK MOD group is fully supported in all their demonstrations of the SUPR Stream technology capabilities. The demonstrations were designed to identify the multiple use case scenarios where Cytta video compression systems could be incorporated into immediate operational situations, requiring additional and modified configurations of the SUPR Stream System.

Cytta Corp ( OTCPINK: CYCA) brings technology from military to enterprise. Our proprietary SUPR Stream, the most powerful codec in the world, is the technology at the core of our products, designed specifically for streaming and storing HD, 4K, and higher resolution video. The IGAN Matrix seamlessly streams and stores all relevant video and audio during emergency situations. This creates real-time situational awareness for police, firefighters, first responders, military and their command centers.



Cytta Corp products work in size, weight, and power-constrained (SWaP) operating environments, and evolved through use in the military by meeting the need to stream multiple HD, 4K, and 4K+ video feeds with ultra-low latency, bandwidth, and power consumption. Cytta is taking this streaming, storage, and transfer technology to enterprises that would like to send more high-quality videos with fewer resources. Cytta manufactures all their products in the USA and is in compliance with recent DOD ‘Blacklist Clause’ pronouncements. For more information, please visit Cytta.com and/or the Cytta Video Channel on YouTube and our new Video highlighting the Military ISR applications of SUPR Stream at YouTube Cytta SUPR Stream YouTube Video



