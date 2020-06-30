DevSecOps Market 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2025
A New Market Study, titled “DevSecOps Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “DevSecOps Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The DevSecOps Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global DevSecOps market. This report focused on DevSecOps market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global DevSecOps Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
This report focuses on the global DevSecOps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the DevSecOps development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Broadcom
IBM
MicroFocus
Synopsys
Microsoft
Google
Dome9
PaloAltoNetworks
Qualys
Chef Software
Threat Modeler
Contrast Security
CyberArk
Entersoft
Rough Wave Software
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud
On-premises
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecommunications
Manufacturing
Government
Public Sector
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global DevSecOps status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the DevSecOps development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of DevSecOps are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DevSecOps Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global DevSecOps Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Cloud
1.4.3 On-premises
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global DevSecOps Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 BFSI
1.5.3 IT and Telecommunications
1.5.4 Manufacturing
1.5.5 Government
1.5.6 Public Sector
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends by Regions
2.1 DevSecOps Market Perspective (2015-2026)
2.2 DevSecOps Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 DevSecOps Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2.2 DevSecOps Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)
2.2.3 DevSecOps Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026)
2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Challenges
2.3.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
2.3.5 DevSecOps Market Growth Strategy
2.3.6 Primary Interviews with Key DevSecOps Players (Opinion Leaders)
….
13Key Players Profiles
13.1 Broadcom
13.1.1 Broadcom Company Details
13.1.2 Broadcom Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 Broadcom DevSecOps Introduction
13.1.4 Broadcom Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 Broadcom Recent Development
13.2 IBM
13.2.1 IBM Company Details
13.2.2 IBM Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 IBM DevSecOps Introduction
13.2.4 IBM Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 IBM Recent Development
13.3 MicroFocus
13.3.1 MicroFocus Company Details
13.3.2 MicroFocus Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 MicroFocus DevSecOps Introduction
13.3.4 MicroFocus Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 MicroFocus Recent Development
13.4 Synopsys
13.4.1 Synopsys Company Details
13.4.2 Synopsys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Synopsys DevSecOps Introduction
13.4.4 Synopsys Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Synopsys Recent Development
13.5 Microsoft
13.5.1 Microsoft Company Details
13.5.2 Microsoft Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Microsoft DevSecOps Introduction
13.5.4 Microsoft Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Microsoft Recent Development
13.6 Google
13.6.1 Google Company Details
13.6.2 Google Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Google DevSecOps Introduction
13.6.4 Google Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Google Recent Development
13.7 Dome9
13.7.1 Dome9 Company Details
13.7.2 Dome9 Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Dome9 DevSecOps Introduction
13.7.4 Dome9 Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Dome9 Recent Development
13.8 PaloAltoNetworks
13.8.1 PaloAltoNetworks Company Details
13.8.2 PaloAltoNetworks Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 PaloAltoNetworks DevSecOps Introduction
13.8.4 PaloAltoNetworks Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 PaloAltoNetworks Recent Development
13.9 Qualys
13.9.1 Qualys Company Details
13.9.2 Qualys Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 Qualys DevSecOps Introduction
13.9.4 Qualys Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 Qualys Recent Development
13.10 Chef Software
13.10.1 Chef Software Company Details
13.10.2 Chef Software Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Chef Software DevSecOps Introduction
13.10.4 Chef Software Revenue in DevSecOps Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Chef Software Recent Development
13.11 Threat Modeler
13.12 Contrast Security
13.13 CyberArk
13.14 Entersoft
13.15 Rough Wave Software
Continued….
