Laureate Education, Inc. Announces Appointment of Chief Legal Officer

/EIN News/ -- BALTIMORE, June 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) today announced the appointment of Rick Sinkfield as Chief Legal Officer.



Mr. Sinkfield previously served as Laureate’s Senior Vice President and Assistant General Counsel, Latin America. He has been with Laureate for almost 16 years, and has overseen the work of corporate and university counsel across eight countries, including serving as Regional General Counsel for Brazil for five years.

Reporting to Laureate’s President and Chief Executive Officer, Eilif Serck-Hanssen, Mr. Sinkfield will be responsible for all global legal affairs, corporate governance, corporate compliance, and regulatory matters.

Mr. Serck-Hanssen said, “I am delighted to announce this internal promotion. Rick has been an integral member of our team and has a deep knowledge of each of our universities, extensive experience within each of the regulatory environments in which we operate and has been a trusted and admired partner across our business.”

Mr. Sinkfield practiced law at several top U.S. law firms prior to joining Laureate, including the Washington DC offices of Sidley Austin LLP and Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Mr. Sinkfield has taught as an adjunct professor at the George Washington University Law School and has served on multiple non-profit boards in the United States and across Latin America.

Mr. Sinkfield completed his undergraduate study at Georgetown University in the School of Foreign Service and completed a JD at Harvard Law School, where he also served as Supervising Editor of the Harvard Law Review.

“I am thrilled to join Laureate’s Executive Leadership Team and look forward to advising the company on key legal issues, corporate governance and compliance,” Mr. Sinkfield said.

Mr. Sinkfield takes over this role on July 17 from Victoria Silbey, who has held the position since September 2017. Ms. Silbey is leaving to pursue another opportunity outside the company, in a sector similar to her previous experience.

Mr. Serck-Hanssen said, “I would like to sincerely thank Victoria for the significant contribution she has made to our company over the past three years, and wish her well in her future endeavors.”