Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,090 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 397,512 in the last 365 days.

Meridian Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

MALVERN, Pa., April 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridian Corporation (Nasdaq: MRBK) today reported:

  Three Months Ended  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023 		 
Income:            
Net income $ 2,676   $ 571   $ 4,021  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.34  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income (1) $ 6,419   $ 5,356   $ 6,526  
Pre-tax, pre-provision income - Bank (1) $ 6,406   $ 5,757   $ 8,358  
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix            
  • Commercial loans, excluding leases, increased $71.6 million, or 5%, for the quarter and $137.1 million, or 10%, year over year.
  • Total assets at March 31, 2024 were $2.3 billion, compared to $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023 and March 31, 2023.
  • Pre-tax, pre-provision income for the Bank was $6.4 million for the quarter.
  • Net interest margin was 3.09% for the first quarter of 2024, with a loan yield of 7.24%.
  • On April 25, 2024, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.125 per common share, payable May 20, 2024 to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2024.

Christopher J. Annas, Chairman and CEO commented, “Our first quarter earnings improved measurably from last quarter, totaling $2.7 million and $0.24 cents per share. We continue to manage through the dramatic rate rise effects, both with our bank and with our customers. The net interest margin contracted to 3.09% for the quarter, but shows signs of stabilizing.

The economic environment in the Philadelphia metro region remains healthy, and growth continues around 10% over the prior year across our main commercial business lines. The housing market is still tight with low inventory, so home construction financing is strong with quick settlements. There has been some disruption with larger banks closing branches and a few mid-size banks with management changes, which gives us continued customer acquisition opportunities.

Meridian is a credit driven bank, with a broad product line to service all but the biggest customers. This segment is credit dependent, and the businesses have been adjusting to the change. Provisioning reflects the strain on our customers, particularly small businesses, and was still elevated in 1Q due mostly to our SBA and equipment leasing divisions.

The mortgage segment had a seasonal loss for the quarter, but achieved higher volumes than in the prior year comparable quarter. Despite the headwinds of higher rates and low inventory, housing turnover happens for many reasons such as retirements and transfers. This volume should follow the typical seasonality, and our prior year’s expense reductions should allow for some profitability.

Meridian continues to grow and earn a higher market share in our region. Navigating through the rate rise has created some obstacles but our core businesses remain healthy. We’re excited about our prospects and a generally improving economic landscape."

Select Condensed Financial Information

  As of or for the quarter ended (Unaudited)
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
  (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Income:                  
Net income $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 4,021  
Basic earnings per common share   0.24       0.05       0.36       0.42       0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share   0.24       0.05       0.35       0.41       0.34  
Net interest income   16,609       16,942       17,224       17,098       17,677  
                   
Balance Sheet:                  
Total assets $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189  
Total deposits   1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645       1,782,605       1,770,413  
Non-interest bearing deposits   220,581       239,289       244,668       269,174       262,636  
Stockholders' equity   159,936       158,022       155,114       153,962       153,049  
                   
Balance Sheet (Average Balances):                  
Total assets $ 2,269,047     $ 2,219,340     $ 2,184,384     $ 2,166,574     $ 2,088,599  
Total interest earning assets   2,173,212       2,121,068       2,086,602       2,070,640       1,995,460  
Loans, net of fees and costs   1,944,187       1,891,170       1,876,648       1,847,736       1,783,322  
Total deposits   1,823,523       1,820,532       1,782,140       1,775,444       1,759,571  
Non-interest bearing deposits   233,255       254,025       253,485       266,675       296,037  
Stockholders' equity   159,822       157,210       156,271       154,179       153,179  
                   
Performance Ratios (Annualized):                  
Return on average assets   0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %     0.86 %     0.78 %
Return on average equity   6.73 %     1.44 %     10.17 %     12.08 %     10.65 %

Income Statement - First Quarter 2024 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2023

Net income for the first quarter increased by $2.1 million to $2.7 million mainly due to a decline in the quarterly provision for credit losses, combined with a reduction in non-interest expenses. Net interest income decreased $324 thousand, or 2.0%, on a tax equivalent basis as the strong growth in interest income on loans and investments was out-paced by an increase in interest expense on deposits and borrowings. Non-interest income decreased $133 thousand or 1.6%, as fair value changes exceeded the improved level of mortgage banking income and wealth management income. Non-interest expense decreased $1.5 million, or 7.8% due primarily to a decrease in salaries and benefits expense, partially offset by an increase in professional fees. Detailed explanations of the major categories of income and expense follow below.

Net Interest income

The rate/volume analysis table below analyzes dollar changes in the components of interest income and interest expense as they relate to the change in balances (volume) and the change in interest rates (rate) of tax-equivalent net interest income for the periods indicated and allocated by rate and volume. Changes in interest income and/or expense related to changes attributable to both volume and rate have been allocated proportionately based on the relationship of the absolute dollar amount of the change in each category.

  Quarter Ended                
(dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change   Change due to rate   Change due to volume
Interest income:                      
Cash and cash equivalents   300     526   $ (226 )   (43.0)  %   $ (3 )   $ (223 )
Investment securities - taxable   1,251     1,020     231     22.6 %     69       162  
Investment securities - tax exempt (1)   405     402     3     0.7 %     (6 )     9  
Loans held for sale   323     400     (77 )   (19.3)  %     (27 )     (50 )
Loans held for investment (1)   35,018     34,071     947     2.8 %     (8 )     955  
Total loans   35,341     34,471     870     2.5 %     (35 )     905  
Total interest income $ 37,297   $ 36,419   $ 878     2.4 %   $ 25     $ 853  
Interest expense:                      
Interest-bearing demand deposits $ 1,367   $ 1,476   $ (109 )   (7.4)  %   $ 37     $ (146 )
Money market and savings deposits   7,855     7,384     471     6.4 %     245       226  
Time deposits   8,170     7,946     224     2.8 %     30       194  
Total interest - bearing deposits   17,392     16,806     586     3.5 %     312       274  
Borrowings   2,435     1,816     619     34.1 %     43       576  
Subordinated debentures   779     782     (3 )   (0.4)  %     1       (4 )
Total interest expense   20,606     19,404     1,202     6.2 %     356       846  
Net interest income differential $ 16,691   $ 17,015   $ (324 )   (1.90) %   $ (331 )   $ 7  
(1) Reflected on a tax-equivalent basis.                  

Interest income increased $878 thousand quarter-over-quarter, on a tax equivalent basis, driven by the increased levels of average earning assets and the continued improvement in yield on earning assets. Average earning assets increased by $52.1 million as the yield on earnings assets increased 9 basis points during the period.

Average total loans, excluding residential loans for sale, increased $53.1 million driving an increase in interest income of $870 thousand. The largest drivers of this increase were commercial, commercial real estate, and small business loans which on a combined basis increased $80.6 million on average, partially offset by a decrease in average construction loans of $17.9 million and a decrease in average leases of $12.8 million. Home equity, residential real estate, consumer and other loans held in portfolio increased on a combined basis $3.0 million on average. The yield on total loans increased 9 basis points and the yield on cash and investments was relatively unchanged from the prior period on a combined basis.

Total interest expense increased $1.2 million, quarter-over-quarter, due to both rate and volume. Interest expense on total deposits increased $586 thousand and interest expense on borrowings increased $616 thousand. Non-interest bearing balances decreased $24.4 million on average and were replaced by interest bearing deposits. Interest bearing deposits increased $23.8 million on average causing an increase of $274 thousand in interest expense. The cost of deposits increased 19 basis points to 4.00% causing an increase of $312 thousand in interest expense. Interest expense on borrowings increased $572 thousand due to an average borrowings increase of $46.6 million for the period, and the cost of borrowings increased $44 thousand due to an 18 basis point increase from rates, despite the positive carry on a $75 million pay fixed swap.

Overall the net interest margin decreased 9 basis points to 3.09% as the cost of funds outpaced the increase in yield on earnings assets.

Provision for Credit Losses

The overall provision for credit losses is comprised of provisioning for funded loans as well as unfunded loan commitments. The combined provision for the first quarter decreased to $2.9 million from $4.6 million for the fourth quarter, with the provision for unfunded loan commitments representing a reduction of $508 thousand of the combined provision during the current quarter. The first quarter provision for funded loans of $3.4 million was due to a $2.0 million increase in specific reserves, mainly on small business loans and existing non-accrual loans, combined with provisioning for loan growth and charge-offs. This decline in the overall provision was also positively impacted by favorable changes in certain portfolio baseline loss rates and some macroeconomic factors underlying the funded loss model.

Non-interest income

The following table presents the components of non-interest income for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Mortgage banking income $ 3,634     $ 3,394     $ 240     7.1 %
Wealth management income   1,317       1,239       78     6.3 %
SBA loan income   986       1,022       (36 )   (3.5)%
Earnings on investment in life insurance   207       204       3     1.5 %
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   75       (126 )     201     (159.5)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (2 )     120       (122 )   (101.7)%
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (175 )     805       (980 )   (121.7)%
Net gain on hedging activity   (19 )     (53 )     34     (64.2)%
Other   1,961       1,512       449     29.7 %
Total non-interest income $ 7,984     $ 8,117     $ (133 )   (1.6)%

Total non-interest income decreased $133 thousand, or 1.6%, quarter-over-quarter as a result of a decrease in the fair value of loans held for investment, partially offset by an increase in mortgage banking income, fair value of derivative instruments and other income. Mortgage banking income increased $240 thousand, or 7.1% quarter-over-quarter, due to a 20 basis point increase in the gain on sale margin and a decrease in direct loan expenses related to consistent loan volume quarter-over-quarter. Other income increased $449 thousand due to an increase in FHLB stock income, increases in broker fees and other mortgage segment related income, partially offset by a decline in swap fee income as no new swaps were entered into in the current quarter. The fair value of loans held for investment decreased $1.0 million due to the recent decline in interest rates.

While the value of SBA loans sold for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 was $4.6 million, or 22.9%, less than the quarter-ended December 31, 2023, the gross margin on sale was 8.1% for the quarter-ended March 31, 2024 compared to 6.4% for the quarter-ended December 31, 2023, helping to generate nearly $1 million in SBA loan income for the quarter.

Non-interest expense

The following table presents the components of non-interest expense for the periods indicated:

  Quarter Ended        
(Dollars in thousands) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  $ Change   % Change
Salaries and employee benefits $ 10,573   $ 11,744   $ (1,171 )   (10.0)%
Occupancy and equipment   1,233     1,232     1     0.1 %
Professional fees   1,498     1,382     116     8.4 %
Advertising and promotion   748     931     (183 )   (19.7)%
Data processing and software   1,532     1,651     (119 )   (7.2)%
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   274     233     41     17.6 %
Other   2,316     2,530     (214 )   (8.5)%
Total non-interest expense $ 18,174   $ 19,703   $ (1,529 )   (7.8)%

Salaries and employee benefits decreased $1.2 million overall, with bank and wealth segments combined having decreased $641 thousand, and the mortgage segment decreased $530 thousand. Bank and wealth segment salaries and employee benefits were down due to a reduction in incentive expense compared to the prior quarter, and mortgage segment salaries and employee benefits were down in the current quarter due to the continuing impact of cost reduction measures put in place in the prior quarter.

Professional fees increased $116 thousand during the current quarter due to an increase in loan and lease workout expenses and other legal expenses. Advertising and promotion expense decreased $183 thousand from the prior quarter as a result of an increase in advertising and business development expense during the year-end holiday season. Other expense decreased $214 thousand from the prior quarter due to a decline in certain loan expenses and employee related expenses.

Balance Sheet - March 31, 2024 Compared to December 31, 2023

Total assets increased $46.7 million, or 2.1%, to $2.3 billion as of March 31, 2024 from $2.2 billion at December 31, 2023. This increase was driven by strong loan growth and an increase in investments, partially offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents. Interest-bearing cash decreased $32.5 million, or 69.8%, to $14.1 million as of March 31, 2024, from December 31, 2023.

Portfolio loan growth was $61.6 million, or 3.3% quarter-over-quarter. Commercial mortgage loans increased $25.5 million, or 3.5%, commercial & industrial loans increased $25.3 million, or 8.3%, construction loans increased $16.6 million, or 6.7%, and small business loans increased $4.3 million despite the sale of $15.5 million in small business loan during the quarter. Lease financings decreased $12.7 million, or 10.5% from December 31, 2023, partially offsetting the above noted strong loan growth, but this decline was expected as we continue to refocus away from lease originations. Other assets increased by $11.3 million quarter-over-quarter due to certain SBA loan sales that settled after quarter-end.

Total deposits increased $77.2 million, or 4.2% quarter-over-quarter, due largely to higher levels of certificates of deposits. Time deposits increased $75.9 million, or 11.1%, from largely wholesale efforts, as customers continue to opt for higher rate term deposits. Money market accounts and savings accounts increased a combined $49.7 million while interest bearing demand deposits decreased $29.7 million. Non-interest bearing deposits decreased $18.7 million. Borrowings decreased $29.1 million, or 16.6% quarter-over-quarter, due mainly to the maturity of the Federal Reserve’s BTFP which had a balance of $33 million up until maturity in the current quarter.

Consolidated stockholders’ equity of the Corporation increased by $1.9 million from December 31, 2023, to $159.9 million as of March 31, 2024. Changes to equity for the current quarter included net income of $2.7 million and an improvement of $473 thousand in other comprehensive income as the result of the positive impact that rising interest rates had on the cash flow hedge, offset by a relatively small increase in unrealized losses on the investment portfolio. The Community Bank Leverage Ratio for the Bank was 9.42% at March 31, 2024.

Asset Quality Summary

The ratio of non-performing loans to total loans increased to 1.93% as of March 31, 2024, from 1.76% as of December 31, 2023, while the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets increased to 1.74% as of March 31, 2024, compared to 1.58% at December 31, 2023. The increase in these ratios were due to a higher level of non-performing loans which increased $4.5 million from $33.8 million as of December 31, 2023, to $38.2 million as of March 31, 2024. The changes were the result of risk rating downgrades of several SBA loans and small ticket equipment leases, partially offset by charge-offs as of March 31, 2024.

Meridian realized net charge-offs of 0.12% of total average loans for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared with 0.11% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The level of net charge-offs increased slightly to $2.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, compared to net-charge-offs of $2.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. First quarter charge-offs were comprised of $2.1 million from small ticket equipment leases which are charged-off after becoming more than 120 days past due, and $87 thousand for an SBA loan. There were recoveries of $133 thousand, largely related to leases.

The ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans held for investment, excluding loans at fair value (a non-GAAP measure, see reconciliation in the Appendix), was 1.19% as of March 31, 2024 compared to 1.17% as of December 31, 2023. As of March 31, 2024 there were specific reserves of $8.5 million against individually evaluated loans, an increase of $2.0 million from $6.5 million in specific reserves as of December 31, 2023. During the quarter $1.6 million in specific reserves were established for SBA loan relationships along with smaller increases in specific reserves for other commercial loans.

About Meridian Corporation

Meridian Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of Meridian Corporation, is an innovative community bank serving Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland. Through its 16 offices, including banking branches and mortgage locations, Meridian offers a full suite of financial products and services. Meridian specializes in business and industrial lending, retail and commercial real estate lending, electronic payments, and wealth management solutions through Meridian Wealth Partners. Meridian also offers a broad menu of high-yield depository products supported by robust online and mobile access. For additional information, visit our website at www.meridianbanker.com. Member FDIC.

“Safe Harbor” Statement

In addition to historical information, this press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements with respect to Meridian Corporation’s strategies, goals, beliefs, expectations, estimates, intentions, capital raising efforts, financial condition and results of operations, future performance and business. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that include the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “pro forma,” “looking forward,” “would,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” or similar expressions generally indicate a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various important factors (some of which, in whole or in part, are beyond Meridian Corporation’s control). Numerous competitive, economic, regulatory, legal and technological factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, credit losses and the credit risk of our commercial and consumer loan products; changes in the level of charge-offs and changes in estimates of the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, or ACL; cyber-security concerns; rapid technological developments and changes; increased competitive pressures; changes in spreads on interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities; changes in general economic conditions and conditions within the securities markets; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position; unanticipated changes in regulatory and governmental policies impacting interest rates and financial markets; legislation affecting the financial services industry as a whole, and Meridian Corporation, in particular; changes in accounting policies, practices or guidance; developments affecting the industry and the soundness of financial institutions and further disruption to the economy and U.S. banking system; among others, could cause Meridian Corporation’s financial performance to differ materially from the goals, plans, objectives, intentions and expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements. Meridian Corporation cautions that the foregoing factors are not exclusive, and neither such factors nor any such forward-looking statement takes into account the impact of any future events. All forward-looking statements and information set forth herein are based on management’s current beliefs and assumptions as of the date hereof and speak only as of the date they are made. For a more complete discussion of the assumptions, risks and uncertainties related to our business, you are encouraged to review Meridian Corporation’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K that update or provide information in addition to the information included in the Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filings, if any. Meridian Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by Meridian Corporation or by or on behalf of Meridian Bank.

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
FINANCIAL RATIOS (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Quarter Ended
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Earnings and Per Share Data:                  
Net income $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,005     $ 4,645     $ 4,021  
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.36     $ 0.42     $ 0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.35     $ 0.41     $ 0.34  
Common shares outstanding   11,186       11,183       11,178       11,178       11,305  
                   
Performance Ratios:                  
Return on average assets   0.47 %     0.10 %     0.73 %     0.86 %     0.78 %
Return on average equity   6.73       1.44       10.17       12.08       10.65  
Net interest margin (tax-equivalent)   3.09       3.18       3.29       3.33       3.61  
Yield on earning assets (tax-equivalent)   6.90       6.81       6.76       6.57       6.31  
Cost of funds   4.00       3.81       3.63       3.39       2.83  
Efficiency ratio   73.90 %     78.63 %     79.09 %     74.80 %     73.16 %
                   
Asset Quality Ratios:                  
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans   0.12 %     0.11 %     0.05 %     0.05 %     0.08 %
Non-performing loans to total loans   1.93       1.76       1.53       1.44       1.25  
Non-performing assets to total assets   1.74       1.58       1.38       1.32       1.11  
Allowance for credit losses to:                  
Total loans held for investment   1.18       1.17       1.04       1.09       1.12  
Total loans held for investment (excluding loans at fair value) (1)   1.19       1.17       1.05       1.10       1.13  
Non-performing loans   60.59 %     65.48 %     67.61 %     73.97 %     88.41 %
                   
Capital Ratios:                  
Book value per common share $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88     $ 13.77     $ 13.54  
Tangible book value per common share $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53     $ 13.42     $ 13.18  
Total equity/Total assets   6.98 %     7.04 %     6.95 %     6.98 %     6.86 %
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Corporation (1)   6.82       6.87       6.79       6.81       6.70  
Tangible common equity/Tangible assets - Bank (1)   8.93       8.94       8.89       8.54       8.26  
Tier 1 leverage ratio - Bank   9.42       9.46       9.65       9.22       9.32  
Common tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   9.87       10.10       10.82       10.35       10.27  
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio - Bank   9.87       10.10       10.82       10.35       10.27  
Total risk-based capital ratio - Bank   10.95 %     11.17 %     11.85 %     11.43 %     11.41 %
(1) See Non-GAAP reconciliation in the Appendix              

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Interest income:          
Loans and other finance receivables, including fees $ 35,339     $ 34,469     $ 29,417  
Securities - taxable   1,251       1,020       959  
Securities - tax-exempt   325       331       354  
Cash and cash equivalents   300       526       217  
Total interest income   37,215       36,346       30,947  
Interest expense:          
Deposits   17,392       16,806       11,447  
Borrowings   3,214       2,598       1,823  
Total interest expense   20,606       19,404       13,270  
Net interest income   16,609       16,942       17,677  
Provision for credit losses   2,866       4,628       1,399  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   13,743       12,314       16,278  
Non-interest income:          
Mortgage banking income   3,634       3,394       3,272  
Wealth management income   1,317       1,239       1,196  
SBA loan income   986       1,022       713  
Earnings on investment in life insurance   207       204       192  
Net change in the fair value of derivative instruments   75       (126 )     (69 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-sale   (2 )     120       (1 )
Net change in the fair value of loans held-for-investment   (175 )     805       117  
Net gain on hedging activity   (19 )     (53 )      
Other   1,961       1,512       1,218  
Total non-interest income   7,984       8,117       6,638  
Non-interest expense:          
Salaries and employee benefits   10,573       11,744       11,061  
Occupancy and equipment   1,233       1,232       1,244  
Professional fees   1,498       1,382       823  
Advertising and promotion   748       931       861  
Data processing and software   1,532       1,651       1,432  
Pennsylvania bank shares tax   274       233       245  
Other   2,316       2,530       2,123  
Total non-interest expense   18,174       19,703       17,789  
Income before income taxes   3,553       728       5,127  
Income tax expense   877       157       1,106  
Net income $ 2,676     $ 571     $ 4,021  
           
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.36  
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24     $ 0.05     $ 0.34  
           
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,088       11,070       11,272  
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,201       11,206       11,656  

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Assets:                  
Cash and due from banks $ 8,935     $ 10,067     $ 12,734     $ 10,576     $ 8,473  
Interest-bearing deposits at other banks   14,092       46,630       47,025       36,290       100,030  
Cash and cash equivalents   23,027       56,697       59,759       46,866       108,503  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   150,996       146,019       122,218       126,668       142,933  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost   35,157       35,781       36,232       36,463       36,525  
Equity investments   2,092       2,121       2,019       2,097       2,110  
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value   29,124       24,816       23,144       40,422       35,701  
Loans and other finance receivables, net of fees and costs   1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189  
Allowance for credit losses   (23,171 )     (22,107 )     (19,683 )     (20,242 )     (20,442 )
Loans and other finance receivables, net of the allowance for credit losses   1,933,144       1,873,699       1,865,946       1,839,597       1,797,747  
Restricted investment in bank stock   8,560       8,072       8,309       9,157       10,173  
Bank premises and equipment, net   13,451       13,557       13,310       13,234       13,281  
Bank owned life insurance   29,051       28,844       28,641       28,440       28,247  
Accrued interest receivable   9,864       9,325       8,984       7,651       7,651  
Other real estate owned   1,703       1,703       1,703       1,703       1,703  
Deferred income taxes   4,339       4,201       4,993       4,258       4,017  
Servicing assets   11,573       11,748       11,835       12,193       12,125  
Goodwill   899       899       899       899       899  
Intangible assets   2,920       2,971       3,022       3,073       3,124  
Other assets   37,023       25,740       39,957       34,156       25,044  
Total assets $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783  
                   
Liabilities:                  
Deposits:                  
Non-interest bearing $ 220,581     $ 239,289     $ 244,668     $ 269,174     $ 262,636  
Interest bearing                  
Interest checking   121,204       150,898       156,537       155,907       232,616  
Money market and savings deposits   797,525       747,803       746,599       710,546       647,904  
Time deposits   761,386       685,472       660,841       646,978       627,257  
Total interest-bearing deposits   1,680,115       1,584,173       1,563,977       1,513,431       1,507,777  
Total deposits   1,900,696       1,823,462       1,808,645       1,782,605       1,770,413  
Borrowings   145,803       174,896       177,959       194,636       233,883  
Subordinated debentures   49,867       49,836       50,079       40,348       40,319  
Accrued interest payable   8,350       10,324       7,814       5,612       3,836  
Other liabilities   28,271       29,653       31,360       29,714       28,283  
Total liabilities   2,132,987       2,088,171       2,075,857       2,052,915       2,076,734  
                   
Stockholders’ equity:                  
Common stock   13,189       13,186       13,181       13,181       13,180  
Surplus   80,487       80,325       79,731       79,650       79,473  
Treasury stock   (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (26,079 )     (24,512 )
Unearned common stock held by employee stock ownership plan   (1,204 )     (1,204 )     (1,403 )     (1,403 )     (1,403 )
Retained earnings   102,492       101,216       102,043       99,434       96,180  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (8,949 )     (9,422 )     (12,359 )     (10,821 )     (9,869 )
Total stockholders’ equity   159,936       158,022       155,114       153,962       153,049  
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,292,923     $ 2,246,193     $ 2,230,971     $ 2,206,877     $ 2,229,783  

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Interest income $ 37,215   $ 36,346   $ 35,459   $ 33,836   $ 30,947
Interest expense   20,606     19,404     18,235     16,738     13,270
Net interest income   16,609     16,942     17,224     17,098     17,677
Provision for credit losses   2,866     4,628     82     705     1,399
Non-interest income   7,984     8,117     8,086     9,124     6,638
Non-interest expense   18,174     19,703     20,018     19,615     17,789
Income before income tax expense   3,553     728     5,210     5,902     5,127
Income tax expense   877     157     1,205     1,257     1,106
Net Income $ 2,676   $ 571   $ 4,005   $ 4,645   $ 4,021
                   
Basic weighted average shares outstanding   11,088     11,070     11,057     11,062     11,272
Basic earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.36   $ 0.42   $ 0.36
                   
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding   11,201     11,206     11,363     11,304     11,656
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.24   $ 0.05   $ 0.35   $ 0.41   $ 0.34


  Segment Information
  Three Months Ended March 31, 2024   Three Months Ended March 31, 2023
(dollars in thousands) Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total   Bank   Wealth   Mortgage   Total
Net interest income $ 16,592     $ (6 )   $ 23     $ 16,609     $ 17,627     $ 24     $ 26     $ 17,677  
Provision for credit losses   2,866                   2,866       1,399                   1,399  
Net interest income after provision   13,726       (6 )     23       13,743       16,228       24       26       16,278  
Non-interest income   1,874       1,317       4,793       7,984       1,429       1,196       4,013       6,638  
Non-interest expense   12,060       833       5,281       18,174       10,698       989       6,102       17,789  
Income (loss) before income taxes $ 3,540     $ 478     $ (465 )   $ 3,553     $ 6,959     $ 231     $ (2,063 )   $ 5,127  
Efficiency ratio   65 %     64 %     110 %     74 %     56 %     81 %     151 %     73 %

MERIDIAN CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
APPENDIX: NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited)
(Dollar amounts and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Meridian believes that non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts. The non-GAAP disclosure have limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for performance and financial condition measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Meridian’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies.

  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Income before income tax expense $ 3,553   $ 728   $ 5,127
Provision for credit losses   2,866     4,628     1,399
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 6,419   $ 5,356   $ 6,526


  Pre-tax, Pre-provision Reconciliation
  Three Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)((Unaudited) March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Bank $ 6,406     $ 5,757     $ 8,358  
Wealth   478       267       231  
Mortgage   (465 )     (668 )     (2,063 )
Pre-tax, pre-provision income $ 6,419     $ 5,356     $ 6,526  


  Allowance For Loan Losses to Loans, Net of Fees and Costs, Excluding and Loans at Fair Value
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Allowance for credit losses (GAAP) $ 23,171     $ 22,107     $ 19,683     $ 20,242     $ 20,442  
                   
Loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1,956,315       1,895,806       1,885,629       1,859,839       1,818,189  
Less: Loans fair valued   (13,139 )     (13,726 )     (13,231 )     (14,403 )     (14,434 )
Loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP) $ 1,943,176     $ 1,882,080     $ 1,872,398     $ 1,845,436     $ 1,803,755  
                   
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs (GAAP)   1.18 %     1.17 %     1.04 %     1.09 %     1.12 %
Allowance for credit losses to loans, net of fees and costs, excluding loans at fair value (non-GAAP)   1.19 %     1.17 %     1.05 %     1.10 %     1.13 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Corporation
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 159,936     $ 158,022     $ 155,114     $ 153,962     $ 153,049  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   156,117       154,152       151,193       149,990       149,026  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,292,923       2,246,193       2,230,971       2,206,877       2,229,783  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,289,104     $ 2,242,323     $ 2,227,050     $ 2,202,905     $ 2,225,760  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Corporation (non-GAAP)   6.82 %     6.87 %     6.79 %     6.81 %     6.70 %


  Tangible Common Equity Ratio Reconciliation - Bank
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Total stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 208,319     $ 204,132     $ 201,996     $ 192,209     $ 187,954  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   204,500       200,262       198,075       188,237       183,931  
                   
Total assets (GAAP)   2,292,894       2,244,893       2,232,297       2,208,252       2,229,721  
Less: Goodwill and intangible assets   (3,819 )     (3,870 )     (3,921 )     (3,972 )     (4,023 )
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 2,289,075     $ 2,241,023     $ 2,228,376     $ 2,204,280     $ 2,225,698  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio - Bank (non-GAAP)   8.93 %     8.94 %     8.89 %     8.54 %     8.26 %
                   
  Tangible Book Value Reconciliation
  March 31,
2024 		  December 31,
2023 		  September 30,
2023 		  June 30,
2023 		  March 31,
2023
Book value per common share $ 14.30     $ 14.13     $ 13.88     $ 13.77     $ 13.54  
Less: Impact of goodwill /intangible assets   0.34       0.35       0.35       0.35       0.36  
Tangible book value per common share $ 13.96     $ 13.78     $ 13.53     $ 13.42     $ 13.18  

Contact:
Christopher J. Annas
484.568.5001
CAnnas@meridianbanker.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Meridian Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Results and Announces a Quarterly Dividend of $0.125 per Common Share

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more