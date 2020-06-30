Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
New: Happy Piglets book for children

Happy Piglets frontcover

Happy piglets example page

Happy Piglets example page 2

An illustrated book for children age 1-6 years.

BRATISLAVA, BRATISLAVA, SLOVAKIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Happy Piglets is the traditional story for children narrated in a fresh, new way and accompanied with amazing watercolor images. The classic illustration plays an important role in telling the storyline. A feature like an increasing number of flowers instead of page numbers adds another dimension and level of use to this book. It is meant to get the children closer to the essential point behind the story: to enjoy and to have fun.

The book contains 17 full-page colour illustrations with curious, playful and active characters of the three piglets. The book has 38 pages, hardcover, coming in size 191 x 235 mm / 7.5 x 9.25 inches.

