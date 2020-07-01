China Golmate Bottle Supplier Is Seeking Overseas Distributors in the United States
With business expansion, Golmate is seeking overseas partners to share its premium drinkware products. Now, Golmate is looking for long-term US distributors.GUANGZHOU, CHINA, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1999, Golmate Daily Commodity Limited, located in the Chinese city of Guangzhou, is committed in producing premium and custom products to global customers. At Golmate, we provide bottles, mugs, tumblers, airpots and lunch boxes crafted from different materials to satisfy diverse demands.
Unlike most China manufacturers who emphasize on cheap price, dedicate in producing mass products with the lowest cost. Samuel Yang, the CEO of Golmate has long realized the importance of innovation and product quality. Since 2010, Golmate has began to cooperate with Italy designer to create more competitive products in the global market.
In 2019, Golmate introduced a 360° travel mug after years of research and development. Golmate’s designers intend to design a bottle that can be opened by one hand and perfect for people to keep hydrated anytime and anywhere.
With a press button in the middle of the cover, the lid is designed into the shape of a small cup. Once people press down the button, they are free to drink and the water will be easily poured out. This mug is a smart choice for outdoor sports lovers and hikers, so that they can continue their journey while drinking without stopping. The silicone pad on the bottle surface is highly resistant to slip which makes the bottle easy to grab even when hands are sweating. Because of the outstanding features, the 360° travel mug is widely loved and welcomed by global importers, and it is particularly popular in the German market.
Until 2020, Golmate has cooperated with over 200 companies, including supermarkets, import companies, wholesalers and Amazon stores. In addition, We have established long-term partnership with world-famous enterprises like LIDL, HEMA, Kaufland, COSTCO, ROSSMANN, etc.
With continued growth and expansion of business, Golmate is seeking more oversea partners to share its best drinkware products to global buyers. Now, golmate is seeking sincere US companies to become its long-term distributors.
About Golmate
Golmate is a Guangzhou Golmate Daily Commodity Limited committed in producing premium and custom drinkware products to global customers with over 20-year history. Golmate offers bottles, mugs, tumblers, airpots and lunch boxes to customers. We are a ideal supplier for global bottle brands. We support OEM, ODM and other custom service. See us at: https://www.golmate.com/
If you have any inquiry about how to become a Golmate’s distributor or want more information about Golmate’s products or services, please contact info@golmate.com.
