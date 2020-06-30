Amidst COVID-19: A New Digital Marketing Firm Enters The Corporate World
EmpowerD is a digital marketing agency that also provides website and app development solutions.AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With businesses and consumers exploring the online world, services providers to businesses are also rising in the online space. With this being said, EmpowerD, a digital marketing platform, launched last month (May 2020). Before COVID-19 only, there have been many small and medium enterprises that have accepted the online trends, business analysts project that post-COVID-19, India will notice a rise of online businesses, especially from the small and medium enterprises side.
As the name says, Empowered stands to empower the small and medium enterprises in surviving, growing, and expanding themselves in their respective industry. Throughout the internet, there are many companies, which get overlooked and are not known to their potential customers. EmpowerD boasts innovative strategies, experienced professionals, and dynamic plans to provide every business with the online presence it aims.
"The e-commerce industry looks to undergo fierce competition in the coming future. Many firms will like to establish themselves digitally, while many will be facing competition from these establishing firms. On both sides, they will need to invest in digital marketing. " A senior official from the firm quotes. With this being said, the company launched its services to the market:
● Digital Marketing
○ Search Engine Optimization (SEO)
○ Social Media Marketing
○ Paid Marketing
○ Email Marketing
● Website Development
● Mobile App Development
