Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 772 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,824 in the last 365 days.

Zavvy Network Sponsors the International Sugarcane Spirits Awards

International Sugarcane Spirits Awards IG

SEATTLE , WA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Sugarcane Spirits Awards (ISS Awards) is a promising new competition aiming to become the world’s leading authority on sugarcane spirits. With leadership from Ian Burrell, Cyrille Hugon, and Cyrille Mald, the competition brings expertise from both the Paris and UK Rum Festivals. Add in a global lineup of stellar judges, and rum brands and consumers can expect an honest evaluation of sugarcane spirits.

The judging panel consists of trusted authorities recognized for their depth of experience with rum and sugarcane spirits, including Dirk Becker, Isadora Bello Fornari, Lisette Davis, Emiliano Fernandez-Peña, John Gibbons, Jerry Gitany, Marco Graziano, Peter Holland, Suzanne Lone, Matt Pietrek, and others to be announced.

Federico Hernandez, partner at TheRumLab.com and Zavvy.co Network, has added both platforms as official media sponsors of the ISS Awards.

“Ian shared the idea of creating this type of spirit competition, with top-notch judges from around the world who can provide authentic evaluations. We at Zavvy and TheRumLab are very happy to know that Cyrill Hugon, Cyrille Mald, and Ian Burrell partnered to take on the mission of establishing and executing it,” he said.

On July 6, 2020 (6pm BST), Zavvy and the ISS Awards will host a livestream event to unveil the full details of the competition and explore its lineup of judges. You can register to attend free at Zavvy.co

Federico Hernandez
Zavvy Network
+1 513-426-8813
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook

You just read:

Zavvy Network Sponsors the International Sugarcane Spirits Awards

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.