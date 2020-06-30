Professor Robert Goodwin III discusses Public Speaking Tips

Professor Emeritus Robert Goodwin III Professor Robert Goodwin III Presenting Executive Leadership for the 21st Century Seminar2 - Caucasus University, Tbilisi, Georgia - 15 OCT 2010

Authors and Speakers Network Interviews Robert Goodwin III on His Public Speaking Insight

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How do you feel when you find yourself in situations that require you to give a public speech? Do your feet feel heavier? Do your stomach and heart drop? Do you feel like you might pass out? If you are nodding along to these questions, we want you to know that you are not alone.

These scary feelings are never invited but they still show up regardless. The good news is that you can learn some powerful public speaking tips from Professor Robert Goodwin III, to prepare you for your next presentation.

While preparing for a public speech, remember that it is not necessarily about what you understand but about what you are really passionate about.

According to Professor Robert Goodwin, "Understanding a topic is a minimal standard for speaking. Anyone can memorize facts and stats and just spew them out like a broken fire hydrant, but the ability to passionately believe in the idea, thought or product you are speaking about, transforms your speech into something more tremendous.”

Professor Robert Goodwin also reminds us that human interaction is a normal part of our everyday life. We certainly do not have trouble gossiping with friends about whatever subject we have interest in. In theory, speaking on a grand scale is not different from that kind of interaction.

"Professional speakers do not consider their speeches as performance in that way, they think of them as a big dinner party with all their close friends," says Professor Goodwin.

Speak From Your Heart

He also pointed out that wordy PowerPoints, cue cards, or memorization are not as good for your presentation as we have been taught to believe.

People have no reason to pay attention to what you are saying if you put your entire speech on slides that they can read. It makes you stiff and can lead to extreme paranoia and discomfort if suddenly you forget your positioning.

Speakers who memorize every part of their speech and use hefty PowerPoints sound robotic, and it takes all the fun and engagement away from the presentation. How can we strengthen our public speaking?

"It’s terrible to rely on cards or to memorize every part of your speech. Keep your main point and the pieces of the constructional puzzles that form your point at the forefront of your mind at all times," says Professor Robert Goodwin.

Keep A Consistent Pace

Another tip worthy of note is that you should never go too fast.

It’s best to slow down. If you rush through the presentation, which is easy, you’ll often have unintentional pauses that you’ll scramble to fill.

A slower pace also encourages everyone in the audience to hang on your every last word. It’s better to go back to points you missed during the presentation in the Question and Answer segment than to blab a million words per minute, making it difficult for your audience to follow.

Engage With Your Audience

Understand that you may not know everything and you shouldn't be afraid to admit it.

"If someone in your audience asks a question you can't answer, ask for their opinion. You can invite your audience to contribute to the message rather than consuming it alone. This will encourage communal interaction with your audience. It is always best to be your authentic self. You cannot be like another speaker. If you think a speaker is good at what he does, it’s okay to admire them and see what you can learn from them.” Professor Robert Goodwin added.

About Professor Robert Goodwin III

Professor Emeritus, Robert Goodwin III, BBA, MPA, Ph.D. (HC), DLitt. has a distinguished record of ethical leadership and has served in many academic and senior leadership positions with Caucasus University. His honors and decorations include the Distinguished Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal w/OLC, Conspicuous Service Medal, Order of the Palmetto, Palmetto Cross, and the Freedom of the City of London.