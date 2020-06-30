Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: TUESDAY, JUNE 30, 2020

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Begin Consideration of H.R. 2 – Moving Forward Act (Rep. DeFazio – Transportation and Infrastructure/Education and Labor/Financial Services/Energy and Commerce/Ways and Means/Oversight and Reform/Natural Resources) (Subject to a Rule)

The Rule provides for two hours of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure. The Rule also makes in order six en bloc amendments and three standalone amendments.  A full list of amendments can be found here.

