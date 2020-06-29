Hoyer Statement on John Bolton Putting Profits Before His Patriotic Duty

“John Bolton should have testified before the House during its impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Instead, he withheld his damning evidence of the President’s abuse of power, preferring to enrich himself off a book deal instead of performing his patriotic duty to testify before the American people. Shame on him. “Mr. Bolton’s characterization of the House’s impeachment proceedings was self-serving and wrong. Our committees conducted a thorough investigation, hampered only by the White House’s refusal to provide documents and allow witness testimony - and by his own refusal to participate. The House voted based on an abundance of evidence and according to a process that was fair and respected precedent. If Mr. Bolton has issue with the outcome, he should look to his own conscience and the likelihood that his testimony would have left no cover for Senate Republicans who voted to acquit a president whose high crimes make him unfit for the office he still holds.”