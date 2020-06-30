ACEINNA and WPG Americas Webinar – All about Current Sensor Trends for Next Generation Power Conversion & Management
ACEINNA’s isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor.
This webinar will also discuss the critical specification in selecting current sensors, examining the pros and cons of the leading types of current sensing technologies such as Hall-effect, transformers, shunt resistor and AMR.
Webinar is scheduled for July 16, 2020 01:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Topic: Current Sensor Trends for Next Generation Power Conversion & Management
This free, one-hour webinar is for developers of power supplies and power management for data centers / server farms, industrial appliances, motors & machines, electric vehicle and other high-power applications that require extremely reliable and high performing power supplies. In addition, personal electronics, IoT systems and home appliances are also requiring more effective power supply systems.
This webinar will also cover the technical challenges in power management performance and efficiency that will be required to enable the next generation of electronic and electrical solutions.
We will discuss the growing need for improved current sensor technologies for high power conversion applications including faster switching wide bandgap Silicon Carbide & Gallium Nitrate based power systems. This webinar will also discuss the critical specification in selecting current sensors, examining the pros and cons of the leading types of current sensing technologies such as Hall-effect, transformers, shunt resistor and AMR.
About ACEINNA
ACEINNA Inc., is a leading provider of sensing solutions for automotive, industrial, telecom, datacenter and cloud infrastructure, consumer appliances, agricultural and construction markets.
ACEINNA’s precise positioning solutions are MEMS based, open-source, inertial sensing systems that are leading the industry by enabling easy-to-use, centimeter-accurate navigation systems for the autonomous revolution. ACEINNA’s isolated current sensor product family is based on an AMR technology that enables industry leading accuracy, bandwidth and step response in a simple, cost effective single-chip form factor. ACEINNA has R&D facilities in San Jose, CA; Andover, MA; and Chicago, IL; as well as manufacturing facilities in Wuxi, China. Visit www.aceinna.com for more details,
About WPG Americas Inc.
Headquartered in San Jose, CA, WPG Americas Inc. is a member of WPG Holdings, a $17.07B worldwide distributor of semiconductors, passive, electro-mechanical and display products. Founded in November 2007, WPGA is a franchised partner for leading technology suppliers. As a member of WPG Holdings, WPGA is uniquely positioned to offer total solutions to its diverse customer base. WPGA continues to introduce new leading-edge technologies, quality service and design-in focus through its superior engineering programs. For more information, visit www.wpgamericas.com. You can also follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.
ACEINNA AMR Based Current Sensor Demonstration