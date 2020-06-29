Landmark Health Savings Plan Gains Final Legislative Approval

Trenton – Senate President Steve Sweeney and Senator Joe Cryan praised the approval by the Assembly and the Senate of legislation, S-2273/A-20, that would implement a new health benefits plan designed to produce more than $1 billion in annual savings for property taxpayers and educators.

“This reform will produce lasting financial savings for local taxpayers and educators at the same time it maintains quality health care for public workers,” said Senator Sweeney (D-Gloucester/Salem/Cumberland). “Both of these achievements are even more important at this time. Local government is experiencing severe fiscal problems because of the shutdown and the need for medical care is vital because of the pandemic.”

“This plan is good for teachers and other educators who perform such an important role in educating and guiding students,” said Senator Cryan (D-Union). “It will make health care more affordable for them at a time when they are experiencing financial demands and higher costs for medical services. They deserve quality care that they can afford.”

Sponsored by Senate President Sweeney and Senator Cryan in the Senate, the plan is the result of an agreement with Marie Blistan, President of the New Jersey Education Association. The measure, sponsored by Speaker Craig Coughlin in the Assembly, now goes to the Governor.

The Senate vote was 36–0. The Assembly vote was 73–0.