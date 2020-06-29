Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Demands All-House Briefing on Russian Bounties on U.S. Troops in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on reports that Russia placed bounties on American troops in Afghanistan and demanded an all-House briefing: 

“President Truman used to have a plaque on his desk that said ‘The buck stops here.’ President Trump’s approach seems to be, dangerously, as he has said before, ‘I don’t take responsibility at all.’  Over the weekend, we learned of allegations that our intelligence services assessed in March that Russia has been offering a monetary reward for killing American troops in Afghanistan.  Outrageously, it appears that President Trump has taken no action since that time, not even warning the Russian government to stop.  When questioned about that inaction, he tried to deflect responsibility.  It is inconceivable that the President was not fully informed of that assessment, and even his own former national security advisor made that clear this weekend.   “It is time for Republicans in Congress to stop enabling the behavior of a president incapable of taking responsibility, particularly one who endangers our men and women in uniform.  It is time to recognize the danger this presidency places on our national security. 

“While I will be going to the White House tomorrow for a briefing with several House Democrats, the President and his team ought to brief the full House on this serious situation immediately.”

