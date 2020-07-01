Abyde partners with Acquios Alliance to deliver HIPAA compliance solutions to private practice optometrists

Abyde offers a stress-free HIPAA Compliance Software

TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abyde, an intuitive and industry leading HIPAA compliance software solution for private practices, today announced it has joined Acquios Alliance’s network of top vendors to deliver exceptional HIPAA compliance solutions to their members.

Abyde’s collaboration with Acquios Alliance helps alleviate the unique challenges private practice optometrists encounter by providing them with state of the art HIPAA compliance programs designed to reduce the time, resources and stress that accompanies a complete HIPAA program.

Abyde’s software solution is the easiest way for any sized eye care practice to implement and sustain comprehensive HIPAA compliance programs. Abyde’s revolutionary approach guides providers through mandatory HIPAA requirements such as the Risk Analysis, HIPAA training for doctors and staff, managing Business Associate Agreements, customized policies and more.

“As part of Acquios Alliance’s selective network Abyde is now poised to deliver exceptional HIPAA services designed specifically for the needs of an independent optometrist - which is a unique challenge,” said Matt DiBlasi, President of Abyde. “This partnership will allow us to provide the same comprehensive HIPAA solutions we are known for to a growing group of eye care providers.”

“Acquios Alliance works to deliver solutions that connect our members to industry leaders, and our partnership with Abyde will help to fill needed gaps in practice’s HIPAA compliance programs,” said Rick Guinotte, CEO of Acquios Alliance. “Abyde’s HIPAA compliance solution is the best choice for our members, and we are proud to work together to help our optometrists continue to excel.”

About Abyde

Abyde (Tampa, FL) is a technology company dedicated to revolutionizing HIPAA compliance for medical professionals. Launched in January 2017, Abyde was formed with the idea that there could exist an easier, more cost-effective way for healthcare providers to comply with government-mandated HIPAA regulations. For more information on Abyde visit abyde.com.

About Acquios Alliance

Acquios Alliance is a membership program aimed at mitigating the unique challenges private practice optometrists face to help them thrive, independently. We partner with top vendors across the country in order to connect our members with the premium services they seek. Each of our vendor partners has a commitment to empowering the independence of the private practice optometry office. If your goal is independence and being unique, we are your advocate.