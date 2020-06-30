Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
BRAZOS VALLEY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION (BVEDC) AND SAFE TECH FORM COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP

The BVEDC and Make Safe Tech are initiating a community partnership to attract new innovative companies and nurture startups in the Brazos Valley.

The Brazos Valley offers a premier location to test, launch, and scale technology companies and we’re excited about this new partnership that will work toward launching and growing businesses here.”
— BVEDC President and CEO Matt Prochaska
COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, USA, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation (BVEDC), a public-private partnership serving the citizens of Brazos County, Texas, and Make Safe Tech Inc. (Safe Tech), a 501(c)(3) maker space and fabrication lab serving the public safety and defense sectors, are initiating a community partnership to attract new innovative companies and nurture startups in the Brazos Valley.

According to Caleb Holt, CEO and founder of Safe Tech, “We could not be prouder and more honored to add Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation as our Founding Community Member at Safe Tech. The BVEDC brings tremendous value as our members come to the area to visit Texas A&M University, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service (TEEX), the RELLIS Campus and eventually the George H.W. Bush Combat Development Center.”

Holt believes that over the next 12 months, five-to-ten member companies will relocate or expand their operations to the Brazos Valley. “The BVEDC will serve as a critical resource to assist with identifying locations and providing assistance with workforce and partnerships to ensure their businesses have the best chance for success in the Brazos Valley.”

President and CEO of Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation Matt Prochaska says this type of community partnership benefits everyone. “Caleb founded Safe Tech with the vision of bringing new businesses that enhance public safety to the Brazos Valley,” says Prochaska. “Our board of directors recognized the relationship’s potential, unanimously voting to move forward.

“The Brazos Valley offers a premier location to test, launch and scale technology companies supporting the nation’s first responder and public safety industries, and we’re excited about this new partnership with Safe Tech that will work toward launching, growing and locating businesses here,” Prochaska adds.

According to Holt, locating in the Brazos Valley was not by chance. “There is nowhere in the country better equipped to help advance technologies that enhance public safety, first responders and our armed forces. We look forward to working with Matt and the BVEDC as Safe Tech pursues federal funding opportunities to enhance our mission.”

About the Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation
The Brazos Valley Economic Development Corporation is a public-private partnership serving the citizens of Brazos County, Texas. The BVEDC pursues economic growth without regard to jurisdiction through its programs, services, and initiatives to help launch, grow and locate companies in the Brazos Valley. For more, visit brazosvalleyedc.org.

About Safe Tech

Safe Tech is a membership-based a 501(c)(3), that guides a portfolio of public safety technologies through the pivotal stages of product development. With over a decade of engaging innovative technologies that have the potential to enable public safety and our military, Safe Tech is the premier resource to bring those products to market.

Learn more about Safe Tech at makesafetech.org. For further information or to set up a tour or interviews, contact Caleb Holt at 806-241-7693, caleb@makesafetech.org.

Sam White
Make Safe Tech Inc
+1 970-205-9875
