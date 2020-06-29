Meridian Praised by Police for its "Best" Barriers

Archer 1200 Vehicle Mitigation Barriers

Denver Area PD Responds to Community Call for Better Security

With the assistance of Meridian’s Archer barriers, the Arvada Police Department is able to think about this community's safety, so the people don’t have to, because that is our job.” — Arvada Detective Dave Snelling

PASADENA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Police in Arvada, Colorado are taking on a couple of dozen new “silent helpers” to ensure the safety of its citizens.

Meridian Rapid Defense Group supplied the city, the beautiful first-ring suburb of Denver, with 32 Archer 1200 mobile barriers as part of Arvada’s ongoing program to make the streets safer for pedestrians.

Arvada Police Department’s Public Information Officer, Detective Dave Snelling said, “When it comes to the security of our citizens, we strive to be better, we strive to be innovative. With the assistance of Meridian’s Archer barriers, the Arvada Police Department is able to think about this community's safety, so the people don’t have to, because that is our job.”

Arvada purchased 32 Archer 1200 mobile barriers which are designed to solve a variety of security issues. The barriers maintain a safe but discreet environment for crowds. Because the Archer is “drop and stop” ready and requires no heavy equipment, the barriers are easily deployed by one person. They are designed to replace the unsightly old-style wooden and orange water-filled barriers so often used for crowd control.

“When our community asked, we responded,” said Detective Snelling. “With the Meridian Rapid Defense Group’s mobile barriers, we chose one of the best systems possible.”

Meridian CEO Peter Whitford explained because of the COVID-19 pandemic the barriers, originally designed as an anti-terrorist ram-raid deterrent and capable of stopping a car or a truck, recently took on a new role.

“In the past weeks our Archer barriers are now protecting newly created pedestrian plazas around the U.S. where restaurants are moving tables and chairs onto the streets to create safe social distance dining areas,” he said.

Mr. Whitford added, “Arvada prides itself as an innovative community, and they looked closely at alternatives. We are proud to say they chose Meridian as their partner to make the city streets so much safer.”

Meridian barriers were recently deployed during the riots in Los Angeles to protect major shopping precincts. They are also on the streets of Miami Beach’s famous restaurant row on Ocean Drive providing a safer dining experience.

Meridian Archer 1200 Barriers are “SAFETY Act Certified” by the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) providing the ultimate standard in keeping people, communities, and places safer.

For more information about Meridian Rapid Defense Group and the Archer 1200 Vehicle Barrier visit https://www.meridian-barrier.com/