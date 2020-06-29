Heidi Beth Felix to Lead Sales and Marketing at LifeVac
Sometimes you have to do the impossible just to prove that nothing is. ”NESCONSET, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LifeVac welcomes Heidi Beth Felix as the organization’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing. With 30 years of experience, Heidi joins LifeVac to combine her professional talents with her passion for helping people. A dedicated mother and community member, Heidi is stepping away from corporate solutions sales to grow LifeVac’s mission of saving lives.
— Arthur Lih, LifeVac Founder and CEO
As the National Business Development Specialist of The Millennium Group (TMG) in Manhattan, Heidi sold corporate office solutions to Fortune 500 companies, negotiating multi-million dollar contracts. Prior to TMG, Heidi cultivated relationships within Long Island communities while working as a Business Development Officer for NEFCU which is now Jovia Financial Credit Union, to increase the credit union’s membership and brand awareness. In her early career, Heidi was a top salesperson at Xerox Corporation and Eastman Kodak before taking a hiatus to raise her two children.
Heidi is a celebrated volunteer, leading several organizations and earning many awards for her dedicated service. Some of her accolades in just the past five years include Herald Person of the Year, Wantagh Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year, Miss Wantagh Honorary Woman of the Year, Town of Hempstead Pathfinder Award, Wantagh Chamber of Commerce Business Person of the Year, Special Angel Award of Long Island and New York State Assembly Woman of Distinction.
In both her professional and personal life, Heidi is a results-driven, enthusiastic individual who goes above and beyond to get the job done. Her expert knowledge of marketing and effective sales strategy will provide value to LifeVac’s growing team.
“There is no finer example of integrity, soul and competence to lead our mission to put an end to deaths caused by choking” said LifeVac CEO Arthur Lih, “We are grateful Heidi Felix joined LifeVac to lead our organization as Vice President of Sales and Marketing.”
