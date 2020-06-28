Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Vietnam: A Remarkable Response with Limited Means

June 28, 2020

Vietnam–with only 300-plus confirmed cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, is already seeing signs of an incipient domestic economic recovery. (iStock by Getty Images/Intek1)re

The storm is a good opportunity for the pine and the cypress to show their strength and stability,” said Ho Chi Minh, the Father of the Vietnamese Nation. And it turns out Vietnam has shown its strength in weathering the COVID-19 storm. Era Dabla-Norris and Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf are both economists in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department, and in this podcast, they say Vietnam's approach should allow for a quicker rebound.  

Era Dabla-Norris is a Division Chief and Anne-Marie Gulde-Wolf a Deputy Director in the IMF's Asia Pacific Department.

