Minnesota might allow law grads to bypass bar exam

The Minnesota Supreme Court announced Wednesday that it may allow recent law school graduates to forgo the bar exam during the COVID-19 health emergency and said it will take public comments on the idea over the next few weeks.

The move comes after a group of recent law graduates submitted a petition asking for the change. If it's adopted, Minnesota would become at least the third jurisdiction to allow graduates to skip the bar on a conditional basis, after Washington and Utah.

The petition asked the state high court to consider waiving the bar examination and grant diploma privilege for applicants to the Minnesota Bar already registered for the July, September and February bar exams who otherwise qualify for admission.