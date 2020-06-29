TDH Daily Covid-19 Data Report Resumes June 29, 2020

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Health today resumed daily data reports on COVID-19 cases and tests in Tennessee. As of June 29, 2020 there have been 42,297 total cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee, including 41,949 confirmed cases and 348 probable cases.

As the result of the backlog of test results now reflected in the system, today’s figures represent an increase of 2,125 total cases out of 28,629 tests reported since Saturday, June 27.

TDH COVID-19 data reports were unavailable Sunday, June 28 due to an unplanned shutdown of the state surveillance system. This issue is not unique to Tennessee, and is affecting many NBS jurisdictions. Upgrades to the system have been successfully installed and have improved the speed of processing records.

TDH provides COVID-19 data at 2 p.m. CDT daily online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Additional information including downloadable data sets is available at www.tn.gov/content/tn/health/cedep/ncov/data.html.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.