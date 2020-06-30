Columbus to host virtual summit to help Pharmaceutical Companies leverage Microsoft business applications
Join Columbus for a no-cost virtual Life Sciences summit on July 16, 2020 for a morning of demo-oriented sessions and a customer case study spotlight.
We want people to understand the possibilities available to them when they have the right tools and know how to leverage them to achieve better business outcomes.”MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Columbus U.S. will host a virtual summit for the Life Sciences industry on July 16, 2020. The no-cost event is geared towards professionals in the medical device and pharmaceutical sectors who work with business applications that drive supply chain success and data-driven organizational insights.
The program is demo-oriented, allowing attendees to see firsthand the capabilities of modern technology and business applications solutions including Data and Analytics, Microsoft Azure Machine Learning Studio and Microsoft Power Platform. The event will feature three main sessions including a customer spotlight.
"We want people to understand the possibilities available to them when they have the right tools and know how to leverage them to achieve better business outcomes," says Patric Timmermans, director of marketing at Columbus U.S.
The virtual summit will kick off with a Data and Analytics in Life Sciences demo led by Columbus’ Digital Advisory team. The session includes a demonstration on how data can be extracted from Microsoft Dynamics 365 and input into an Azure Machine Learning model and published as an Azure service. The presenters will also discuss the Data Journey and explain how data and analytics insights can be invaluable from the basic stages to the more advanced capabilities.
The next session, Tracking and Tracing in Life Sciences, focuses on Supply Chain success and will discuss and demonstrate how technology can drive a pro-active business model with actionable steps. This session will include a discussion of pre-configured dashboards, predictive analytics and predictions fueled by Microsoft Azure Machine Learning. Attendees will see demonstrations related to order entry, test results tracking, and updating Microsoft Dynamics 365 straight from the app.
One of Columbus’ most recent Life Sciences customers, Mach Medical, will be present in the Customer Story Spotlight. This session will give industry peers insight into the most important factors to consider when making decisions about technology solutions, especially as it pertains to a cohesive approach with a unified tech stack, versus a siloed ERP solution. The Q&A between Mach Medical’s Steve Rozow and Columbus’ Matthew Boese will also highlight the importance of Life Sciences-specific technology solutions.
Registration is open now and can be found here.
Anyone interested is encouraged to register, even if they can only attend part of the Summit or can’t attend at all. The recording will be sent to all registrants after the event.
Following the event, attendees will have the opportunity to schedule a one-on-one meeting with a Columbus expert to ask any company-specific questions that were not addressed during the Summit.
