NAUMD Names Chase Best Dressed Business in North America
Annual competition honors best apparel programs and suppliers
As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers”OMAHA, NE, USA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers and Distributors (NAUMD) has named Chase a winner of the 2020 Image of the Year Award® competition, an annual program that recognizes the most fashionable, forward-thinking and innovative commercial apparel designs and the businesses that wear them.
— Steve Zalkin
Chase—one of the leading financial services firms in the U.S.-- was one of ten companies that received the best dressed nod.
Lands' End, Inc. developed the collection for Chase and it includes Women's & Men's washable wool suiting, blouses and dress shirts, dresses & skirts, custom ties and scarves, and more. It’s available to more than 30,000 employees who work in the consumer bank.
For over four decades, the NAUMD’s Image of the Year Award® Competition has honored uniform manufacturers, distributors and end users that have mastered the concept of fashion and function within image and market planning. Specifically designed to assist in identifying staff and professionals, image apparel can also extend a company’s brand, increase safety, enhance interior décor and improve employee morale. “As businesses seek a competitive edge, providing employees with a fresh look can be a cost-effective way to appeal to existing and new customers,” noted NAUMD President Steve Zalkin.
A planned awards dinner was canceled due to the health pandemic, and there was talk about scrapping the entire program until 2021, but that was eventually reconsidered. “So much of life had already been canceled. To void the accomplishments of those who produced great apparel and uniform programs simply did not feel right,” explained Zalkin. “So, while we can't host a physical awards night this year, we will still honor the achievements of 2020. Doing so is important and appropriate, and proof that better days are ahead.” All winners receive award plaques.
About NAUMD
The North American Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) has served as the voice of the uniform and image apparel industries since 1933. Its 500+ members include manufacturers, designers, producers, and retailers of uniforms, as well as those who produce products and services for the industry at large.
The NAUMD works to protect the interests of its members through a series of advocacy, education, and public relations campaigns intended to arm them with the tools needed to retain and capture business in a global economy. The association has authored a number of position papers and has an extensive library of information from which members can further their understanding of the uniform marketplace. NAUMD also hosts an annual convention and trade show where attendees can source products, learn about trends, and gain practical, take-home knowledge to better run their business.
You can learn more about NAUMD and the Image of the Year Award® by visiting www.naumd.com
Steve Zalkin
NAUMD
+1 402-639-0498
email us here