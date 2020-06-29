Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Calls for Better Internal Controls at Williston State College

June 29, 2020

 

Contact information: Brianna Ludwig, North Dakota State Auditor’s Office, 701-328-2453, bsludwig@nd.gov

State Auditor Joshua Gallion today released an audit of Williston State College that found the College continues to have a lack of internal controls surrounding cash and revenues and the College did not properly procure six transactions totaling $120,318 during the July 2017-June 2019 timeframe.

"Taking appropriate measures to safeguard the taxpayer dollars that go through this College is vital, said Auditor Gallion. “I encourage Williston State College to implement the recommendations in the audit to ensure those safeguards are in place."

Although the College has made vast improvements since the 2017 audit, we have been recommending the College make improvements to their internal controls since 2013 and improvements to their procurement process since 2017. 

This audit is a result of the State Auditor’s Office statutory responsibility to audit or review each state agency once every two years. The complete audit report can be found on our website, https://bit.ly/WSC19Audit.

