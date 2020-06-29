CAMO® STARTER Clips Recognized by Qualified Remodeler’s 2020 Remodelers’ Choice 100

/EIN News/ -- Grand Rapids, MI, June 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CAMO STARTER Clips, part of the CAMO family of innovative products to help build a better deck, have been recognized in Qualified Remodelers’ 2020 Remodelers’ Choice 100. Featuring 100 of the most requested products by readers from April 2019 to March 2020, the Remodelers’ Choice 100 highlights the top trends and products in the industry.

CAMO STARTER Clips are designed to eliminate face-fastening the first and last board on any grooved decking installation. Simply line up the clip with the back edge of the joist and center of the cross-joist and fasten, then tilt the grooved deck board into the clip. Each package of STARTER Clips covers 30 linear feet and contains 25 clips and 25 screws made with 304 Stainless Steel for enhanced corrosion resistance.

“We’re delighted to have CAMO STARTER Clips earn top honors on Qualified Remodelers’ list of the most recognized and requested products of the year,” said W. Scott Baker, CEO, National Nail. “As part of our family of deck building innovations, STARTER Clips are designed to give contractors faster, easier installations—up to 5X faster when used with other innovative CAMO products—while delivering the elegant look of a fastener-free deck surface, even on the perimeter.”

For the best grooved decking installation, contractors should use STARTER Clips in addition to CAMO EDGE™ Clips (for 90-degree deck patterns) and EDGEX™ Clips (for angled deck patterns). Both clips require no partial installation—EDGE Clip legs hug the joist and EDGEX wings fit in the board groove—and can be fastened with the CAMO DRIVE™ stand-up tool or the Never-Miss™ Guide that comes with each pail of Clips. To learn more about the CAMO STARTER Clips visit http://www.camofasteners.com.

About CAMO

CAMO exists to provide the best deck fastening installation experience for hardworking folks who take pride in their work and value their wallet. That’s you. Whether you install decks for a living, offer to help build them with a buddy, or maybe build just one in your lifetime, CAMO products are engineered to save you time and ensure your work looks and performs as you expect it should. CAMO®. The Better Way to Build a Deck. For more information or to locate a dealer, visit camofasteners.com or call 1-800-968-6245. Be sure to "Like" @camofasteners on Facebook and @camodeckfasteners on Instagram. Search CAMO Fasteners on YouTube to find our channel or check us out on Pinterest.

