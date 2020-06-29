Interim Report of the Statewide Grand Jury (Reported June 22, 2020)

Please note: An indictment, information, or complaint is merely an allegation. The U.S. Constitution guarantees that a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until found guilty in a court of law.

Luo Luguang (age 64) Seekonk, MA P1-2020-1757A

On June 22, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Luo Luguang with one count of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault.

The alleged acts occurred in the city of Pawtucket sometime on diverse dates between January 15, 2019 and December 10, 2019. The Pawtucket Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Edmund Francis (age 47) Cranston, RI P1-2020-1758A

On June 22, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Edmund Francis with one count of first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime on August 17, 2019. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Jailson Silva (age 18) Providence, RI P1-2020-1759A

On June 22, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Jailson Silva with one count of first-degree robbery and one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree robbery.

The alleged act occurred in the city of Providence sometime on December 7, 2019, 2020. The Providence Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant is scheduled to be arraigned on July 15, 2020 in Providence County Superior Court.

Louis Seignious (age 31) Norwich, CT W1-2020-0168A

On June 22, 2020, the Statewide Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Louis Seignious with one count of first-degree murder, one count of carrying a weapon while committing a crime of violence, and one count of domestic breaking and entering.

The alleged acts occurred in the town of Westerly sometime on January 25, 2020. The Westerly Police Department conducted the investigation.

The defendant was arraigned on June 23, 2020 in Washington County Superior Court (sitting in Kent County).

