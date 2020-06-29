Hoyer Statement on the Supreme Court Striking Down Louisiana Abortion Law

“Today’s ruling is a victory for women’s reproductive freedom in our country, which has been under assault by Republican efforts to limit women’s access to health care by forcing the closure of facilities that provide that care. The Supreme Court’s decision recognizes that Roe v. Wade continues to protect women’s constitutional right to make decisions about their own reproductive health care and to access care. I applaud the justices for upholding precedent, and I will continue to stand with my Democratic colleagues in defending women’s access to affordable health care in every state and every community.”