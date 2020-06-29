FM 1566 Hunt County

PARIS – TxDOT officials today announced that a project to improve and rehabilitate a portion of FM 1566 in Hunt County begins July 8.

The contractor, We Build Inc., was granted 246 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $3.9 million.

The contractor will widen the existing roadway from 21 feet to 26 feet, including two-foot shoulders, and upgrade 18 cross culverts with safety treatments, extensions and headwalls. Most driveways, driveway culverts, ditches and mailbox turnouts will be affected, officials said.

This project will run along FM 1566, from its intersection with FM 272 to State Highway 34. Two culvert extensions in this project will require temporary lane closures before area schools begin classes, officials said. The contractor will place message boards to alert the public of these lane closures next week.

Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking or car audio or navigation systems.