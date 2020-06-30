As Internships Go Remote, SkillSurvey’s Career Readiness Solution Helps Colleges Adjust with Digital Assessments
SkillSurvey enhances feedback report to include “Ability to Work Remotely”; Study finds that 80% of students are adjusting “Very Well” or even betterBERWYN, PA, UNITED STATES, June 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SkillSurvey, the leading provider of cloud-based reference-checking and career readiness solutions, announced that it will provide both employers and students with enhanced visibility into students’ “Ability to Work Remotely” through a new section within Career Readiness Reports that consolidates those key behavioral skills. With SkillSurvey Career Readiness, institutions and students can assess behaviors and skills necessary for the post-pandemic ‘future of work’ including the ability to work remotely and other critical soft skills.
When internships abruptly shifted online this past spring semester, SkillSurvey partnered with 8 institutions to measure the impact. Over 600 supervisors responded to institutions through SkillSurvey with feedback on how well interns or co-op students adapted to workplace changes due to COVID-19. Supervisor feedback indicated 80% of students adjusted “very well” or even better, with 50% of students adapting to the changes “extremely well.”
However, both supervisor and coworker ratings showed students continue to fall short in critical thinking/problem solving, the competency area deemed most essential by employers in NACE’s Job Outlook 2020 Survey. Because employers indicated for the third consecutive year that internship experience is the top differentiator between two equally qualified job candidates, institutions can help by capturing meaningful feedback that can be shared and acted upon when students return to campus.
“While institutions focus on reopening, students are expected to use this time to develop and demonstrate marketable and career-ready skills through any work experience possible,” said Randy Bitting, Head and Co-Founder of Career Readiness at SkillSurvey. “Student assessment needs to be cloud-based, accessible, valid, mobile, and quick – students and their evaluators should not be overburdened during an already stressful time.”
"With federal agencies and employers transitioning to host 550 virtual interns, The Washington Center, the largest virtual academic internship program in the country, wants students to get meaningful feedback from the enriching summer experience they have been planning," said Avi Criden, TWC’s Director of Academic Internship Programs. “SkillSurvey’s enhanced Career Readiness Report will help guide our hundreds of academic partners in conversations with students about areas of strength and needed improvement, articulate the value of their experience and provide verified proof of their competency as they prepare to enter the toughest job market since the Great Depression.”
SkillSurvey Career Readiness provides career services, student employment and academic programs in higher education with first-of-its-kind data to discover insights into how ‘career ready’ their institution’s students are compared to other students nationally and to actual job candidates. Leveraging the proven behavioral science and job competency modeling of SkillSurvey’s HR technology, SkillSurvey Career Readiness is the first consistent method to obtain feedback from supervisors and coworkers following work-related experiences using behaviors mapped to the eight competencies established by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).
Additionally, students complete a self-assessment to rate themselves on the same behaviors as their evaluators, with the Career Readiness Report highlighting level of agreement between self and evaluator ratings in each competency area. These behavioral items have been proven to predict work outcomes for job candidates who were rated by job references and later hired.
SkillSurvey was awarded the Best Competency-based Education Solution in the 2019 EdTech Breakthrough Awards for its work with the NACE Center and more than 150 participating institutions. Since the Career Readiness solution started in 2018, more than 20,000 students have been evaluated following internships or work experiences by 30,000 evaluators from 5,000 companies.
