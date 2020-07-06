Organization Provides Training Courses to Help Children Avoid Online Predators
Selah Freedom, a Sarasota-based anti-sex trafficking organization.SARASOTA , FL, USA, July 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Organization Provides Training Courses to Help Children Avoid Online Predators
Selah Freedom, a Sarasota-based anti-sex trafficking organization, announced that they now offer a virtual training course called “Sex, Lies and Media” for parents and children on avoiding predators online.
This course was said to be created to inform teens and children on the dangers of sending nude photos, revenge pornography, “sextorcion,” and risky behavior online. This education is aimed at the organization’s efforts to ultimately prevent childhood sexual abuse and exploitation.
“Sex, Lies and Media” was shared to be especially useful during the COVID-19 pandemic as more children are spending more time on the internet. The extra screen time raises the risk of children interacting with sex predators. Due to the current need for education on internet predators, Selah Freedom adapted the course into a virtual format.
Why Children Need to Learn About Online Predators
“There are a lot of people out there trying to take advantage of these kids’ naivety,” said Sarasota Police Deputy Chief Pat Robinson, who has worked closely with Selah Freedom. “It’s just heartbreaking because these kids have no concept of what they are getting involved in.”
Selah Freedom shared that 1 in 9 children will be approached online by a predator. This interaction could lead to sexual abuse, exploitation, and sex trafficking. They also shared that 1 in 10 children will experience sexual abuse and this is often the root for sex trafficking victims and sex workers.
The “Sex, Lies and Media” course offers customized, cutting-edge training to help teens and intervenets recognize the signs of exploitation while helping them find their voice to speak up against abuse.
Pornography and its Role in Exploitation & Sex Trafficking
Selah Freedom is also dedicated to teaching children and their parents about the role pornography can play in exploitation and sex trafficking. Examples of the connections include sex traffickers selling videos to porn sites, increased demand for sex trafficking, and risk factors for children who grow up in a home where pornography is regularly consumed.
“Sex, Lies and Media” is now offered virtually throughout the country for teens and interveners. Learn more and register for upcoming trainings at www.selahfreedom.com/events
Contact Selah Freedom
Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good
888-837-3363
media@theselahway.org
About Selah Freedom
Selah Freedom is a nonprofit organization based in Sarasota with the mission to end sex trafficking and bring freedom to the exploited through four programs: Awareness, Prevention, Outreach, and Residential. A network member of the Selah Way Foundation, this organization was launched after its founders discovered the truth that local children were being bought and sold for sex right here in the U.S. What started as a grassroots initiative has transformed into a thriving organization to change human trafficking statistics through various initiatives including their “Sex, Lies and Media” course.
Elizabeth Melendez Fisher Good
Selah Freedom
+1 888-837-3363
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter