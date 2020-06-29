Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Injured Hiker Carried off Basin Cascade Trail

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Josiah Towne 603-271-3361 June 29, 2020

Lincoln, NH – On Friday June 26 at approximately 11:00 a.m., Conservation Officers were called to the Basin Cascade Trail in Lincoln for an injured hiker. Justine Reed, 32, of Manchester, New Hampshire, sustained a lower leg injury while hiking up the Basin Cascade Trail. Conservation Officers and volunteers with the Pemigewasset Valley Search and Rescue Team responded to the trail and carried Reed out to the trailhead at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Hikers should always be prepared for inclement weather; passing showers often leave trails slick and unpredictable. Hikers are reminded to always plan for the unexpected. Before your next adventure, visit hikesafe.com.

