OHRV Accident in Derry

CONTACT: Lieutenant Adam Cheney 603-271-3361 June 29, 2020

MEDIA STATEMENT

Derry, NH – On June 28, 2020, around 12:15 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to the Rockingham Recreational Trail in Derry for a reported single dirt bike accident.

Upon arrival at the scene, Conservation Officers learned that, 26-year-old Devin Patrick Tardif of Litchfield, New Hampshire, was operating his dirt bike west on the Rockingham Recreational Trail near Warner Hill Road. Devin said he took his hand off the handlebar while travelling 25–30 miles per hour to adjust his goggles, and while doing so he lost control of his dirt bike. Devin went off the right side of the trail and fell off his bike landing on a pile of wood. Devin was able to get out to the trailhead parking lot off Warner Hill Road where a 911 call was placed. Devin was transported by Derry Rescue to Parkland Medical Center in Derry. Devin sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The accident remains under investigation; driver inattention appears to be the primary causation of the accident.

New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers were assisted by the Derry Police Department, and Derry Fire and Rescue.

NH Fish and Game Conservation Officers want to remind OHRV riders to always keep both hands on the handlebars while operating their OHRVs.