Republic of Belarus : Technical Assistance Report-Enhancing Monetary Policy Modeling Capacity, Monetary Policy Implementation, and the Forecasting and Policy Analysis System
International Monetary Fund. Monetary and Capital Markets Department
June 29, 2020
The NBRB has made substantial progress in improving its forecasting and policy analysis system (FPAS) and integrating it into monetary policy decision-making. The FPAS, and the model-based forecasts and policy analysis, is now well integrated into the policy-making process. Staff are well trained and have become experienced in using the tools developed for policy analysis and forecasting. The forecasting and decision-making process is well structured and has helped increase the two-way interaction between staff and the NBRB board—additional and less formal interaction between staff and board members in between the formal meetings may help enhance the process further.
Country Report No. 2020/209
regular
English
June 29, 2020
9781513548630/1934-7685
1BLREA2020004
Paper
15