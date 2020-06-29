Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 409 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,434 in the last 365 days.

Attorney General Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above and Beyond Fighting Senior Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody News Release

Attorney General Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above and Beyond Fighting Senior Scams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.—Attorney General Ashley Moody is recognizing five outstanding volunteers as Super Senior Sleuths for contributions made to stopping scams against older Floridians. Attorney General Moody is honoring Seniors vs. Crime volunteers for the second year in a row. This year, due to COVID-19, Attorney General Moody is presenting the awards virtually.

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am overjoyed to be honoring these individuals for the work that they do to protect older Floridians. It is wonderful to see seniors using their golden years to give back to the community and fight for justice. I only wish I was able to honor them in person. After hearing about the extraordinary work they do in their communities, I know that all Floridians will agree, Florida’s seniors have a great team standing guard against fraud.”

Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office run by seniors who volunteer time and talents to help victims of senior-targeted crimes. Seniors vs. Crime offices are located across Florida in more than 25 counties. Whether it is investigating complaints, pursuing restitution for victims or providing advice for vulnerable seniors, the volunteers, or Senior Sleuths, help thousands of Floridians every year. Last year, Senior Sleuths worked more than 1,900 cases of reported fraud, recovering $1,724,244 for seniors.

Sleuths make an impactful change in the well-being and safety of Florida seniors who come to them for help. They also work closely with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division in assisting seniors who contact the division and as part of her

Senior Protection Team, on strategies to prevent fraud and crimes against seniors.

Attorney General Moody is naming the following individuals Super Senior Sleuths for taking extraordinary steps to protect Floridians through Seniors vs. Crime:
  • David Cunningham, volunteer at the Seniors vs. Crime Marion County office;
  • Gary Hinthorne, volunteer at the Seniors vs. Crime Cape Coral office;
  • Tomme Mayne, volunteer at the Seniors vs. Crime Flagler County office;
  • Betsy Robins, volunteer at the Seniors vs. Crime Navarre office; and
  • Jean Sporrier, volunteer at the Seniors vs. Crime Port St. Lucie office.
All five recipients are nominees for the 2019-2020 Advocate of the Year Award. Attorney General Moody will name the winner at the end of this week. To learn more about these great Super Senior Sleuths and to find out who is named the 2019-2020 Advocate of the Year, follow Attorney General Moody on Twitter by clicking here.

For more information on Seniors vs. Crime or to get involved, click here.

To read the 2019 Seniors vs. Crime Annual Report, click here.

If you or someone you know may have fallen victim to fraud or a scam, report it by clicking here.

You just read:

Attorney General Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above and Beyond Fighting Senior Scams

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.