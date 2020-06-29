Attorney General Moody Honors Seniors vs. Crime Volunteers Going Above and Beyond Fighting Senior Scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am overjoyed to be honoring these individuals for the work that they do to protect older Floridians. It is wonderful to see seniors using their golden years to give back to the community and fight for justice. I only wish I was able to honor them in person. After hearing about the extraordinary work they do in their communities, I know that all Floridians will agree, Florida’s seniors have a great team standing guard against fraud.”

Seniors vs. Crime is a special project of the Florida Attorney General’s Office run by seniors who volunteer time and talents to help victims of senior-targeted crimes. Seniors vs. Crime offices are located across Florida in more than 25 counties. Whether it is investigating complaints, pursuing restitution for victims or providing advice for vulnerable seniors, the volunteers, or Senior Sleuths, help thousands of Floridians every year. Last year, Senior Sleuths worked more than 1,900 cases of reported fraud, recovering $1,724,244 for seniors.

Sleuths make an impactful change in the well-being and safety of Florida seniors who come to them for help. They also work closely with the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division in assisting seniors who contact the division and as part of her