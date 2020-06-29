Gardner-Webb University and Atrium Health Announce Plans for Student Health Clinic
Ribbon Cutting for New Wellness Service for Students on July 16
Caring, commitment, integrity, teamwork—Atrium brings to Gardner-Webb the promise of high quality patient care, and we look forward to a sustained and successful collaboration.”BOILING SPRINGS, NC, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gardner-Webb and Atrium Health are announcing a new partnership that will enhance the University’s commitment to students. Beginning in July, Atrium will operate a Student Health Clinic on campus.
— Dr. William Downs, Gardner-Webb President
Gardner-Webb President Dr. William Downs noted the campus is long overdue for this service. Since his arrival to GWU, he has heard about the need for a campus health clinic from both current and prospective students, and their parents. “I am both delighted and relieved that we will have this important service up and running before the bulk of our students returns in the fall,” he stated. “We have a non-negotiable institutional obligation to do what we can to enhance the health and well-being of our student population, and this clinic's launch helps us take a great leap forward toward that goal. We are especially fortunate to be partnering with such a well-known and reputable provider as Atrium Health. Atrium (formerly Carolinas HealthCare System) has served the region with distinction since its original inception as Charlotte Memorial Hospital in 1940. Touting four core values—caring, commitment, integrity, teamwork—Atrium brings to Gardner-Webb and Boiling Springs the promise of high quality patient care, and we look forward to a sustained and successful collaboration.”
Dr. David A. Cosenza, medical director for Atrium Health Employer Solutions, noted that the new partnership allows Atrium to fulfill its mission. “We are proud to partner with Gardner-Webb University on this clinic,” he affirmed. “At Atrium Health, we are committed to providing quality and convenient access to care. This health clinic will allow us to provide on-going health care, preventative health care services, potentially reduce the need for emergency department or urgent care visits and manage acute and chronic conditions for Gardner-Webb students. All in all, it’s ensuring that the students and employees have access to the quality care that they deserve.”
The new clinic will be located at 148 Memorial Drive, in a house donated to the University. “The location allows for the clinic to remain on campus yet provide privacy at the same time, which is important,” observed Dr. Sarah Currie, vice president of Student Development and dean of students. “When students arrive to the clinic, the space will be welcoming and will be another way that we can communicate to students that we care. Atrium Health visited the site and was excited about the possibilities, too.”
Currie further noted that the addition of the Student Health Clinic is a complement to the other wellness services Gardner-Webb offers, such as the Counseling Center and Suttle Wellness Center with numerous fitness opportunities. “Overall wellness has always been important for our students at Gardner-Webb University,” she shared. “The addition of the Student Health Clinic allows us to provide a resource that enhances the student experience, it provides the necessary health care for students and provides comfort to parents to know their child will be taken care of here at Gardner-Webb.”
She added, “Atrium Health is a well-known health care system, so not only do we gain its presence on campus to take care of our students, we gain a network of resources and professionalism. The partnership with them couldn’t have come at a better time as we continue to navigate the challenges of COVID-19.”
Located in the North Carolina foothills, Gardner-Webb University is a private, Christian, liberal arts university. Gardner-Webb emphasizes a strong student-centered experience and rigorous academics to prepare students to become effective leaders within the global community. Ignite your future at Gardner-Webb.edu.
