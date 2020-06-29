Empower your software solution by joining the new generation of the booming B2B SaaS partnership programs
GLIL YAM, HASHARON, ISRAEL, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- B2B SaaS partnership programs are in high demand right now simply thanks to its very unique way to drive the exact customer persona the business aims to, and it usually doesn’t cost so much as the traditional marketing efforts such as paid Adwords and social media campaigns.
The newly launched partners program can be found almost in every mid-sized and enterprise-level company website or are promoted widely across different channels. There’s a growing demand for businesses of all verticals to gain new partnerships in minimum efforts and laser costs by harnessing the power and audience reach of the partnered companion.
CommBox partners program
The one program which is vastly rising is the CommBox partners program which allows any call center and or CRM software to gain omnichannel capabilities using the latest automation tools powered by AI. Companies can now take their customer service to the next level and make sure they stand with one line with the rapidly changing customer expectations.
With CommBox Companies can always be available to their customers through all channels. The CommBox support features are flexible and were planned according to industry-leading standards. Conversations flow seamlessly across all channels, leading to better productivity and satisfaction across every aspect of the business.
Why you should join?
The CommBox partners program offers a variety of solutions and benefits to new prospects.
The best part is the FREE REGISTRATION, easy onboarding process and quick work process can set you up and running in no time.
Another great thing about the program is that you get an entire partner kit that includes all the marketing materials you need to get started. Anything from videos, tutorials, banners, how-to guides, and more, just name it. It seems to be structured so well that CommBox really put some effort into it.
By joining the CommBox partners program you also get your own account manager which will guide you hand in hand about anything related to CommBox and its out of the box product, you’ll be an expert in just a matter of weeks. The major benefit is that you are never left alone, and your dedicated account manager will escort you all along the way from setting you up towards your very first sales.
The help is all over the place. In case you decided, your dedicated account manager will join you in your very first sessions to assist with the market and selling the CommBox solution to your customers. This way CommBox ensures you have full confidence and are able to promote the product best way possible.
CommBox provides top of the line support to its partners. When it comes to system implementation, technical difficulties, and 1st tier support to partners and system integrators.
Out of the box solution to fit your business needs
Awesome product - get the opportunity you and your customers been looking for. join a rapidly growing company with the opportunity to grow your solution in scale. Your customers will love the omnichannel solution offered by CommBox.
CommBox serves over 200 enterprise and mid-sized level companies in all verticals. CommBox empowers third-party systems such as voice contact centers and CRM’s to become innovative using their full omnichannel solution driven by AI capabilities. It supports full integration with CRM and contact center systems – Fit for modern businesses and integrates effortlessly and seamlessly with the software you know and love.
Ran Yosef
The newly launched partners program can be found almost in every mid-sized and enterprise-level company website or are promoted widely across different channels. There’s a growing demand for businesses of all verticals to gain new partnerships in minimum efforts and laser costs by harnessing the power and audience reach of the partnered companion.
CommBox partners program
The one program which is vastly rising is the CommBox partners program which allows any call center and or CRM software to gain omnichannel capabilities using the latest automation tools powered by AI. Companies can now take their customer service to the next level and make sure they stand with one line with the rapidly changing customer expectations.
With CommBox Companies can always be available to their customers through all channels. The CommBox support features are flexible and were planned according to industry-leading standards. Conversations flow seamlessly across all channels, leading to better productivity and satisfaction across every aspect of the business.
Why you should join?
The CommBox partners program offers a variety of solutions and benefits to new prospects.
The best part is the FREE REGISTRATION, easy onboarding process and quick work process can set you up and running in no time.
Another great thing about the program is that you get an entire partner kit that includes all the marketing materials you need to get started. Anything from videos, tutorials, banners, how-to guides, and more, just name it. It seems to be structured so well that CommBox really put some effort into it.
By joining the CommBox partners program you also get your own account manager which will guide you hand in hand about anything related to CommBox and its out of the box product, you’ll be an expert in just a matter of weeks. The major benefit is that you are never left alone, and your dedicated account manager will escort you all along the way from setting you up towards your very first sales.
The help is all over the place. In case you decided, your dedicated account manager will join you in your very first sessions to assist with the market and selling the CommBox solution to your customers. This way CommBox ensures you have full confidence and are able to promote the product best way possible.
CommBox provides top of the line support to its partners. When it comes to system implementation, technical difficulties, and 1st tier support to partners and system integrators.
Out of the box solution to fit your business needs
Awesome product - get the opportunity you and your customers been looking for. join a rapidly growing company with the opportunity to grow your solution in scale. Your customers will love the omnichannel solution offered by CommBox.
CommBox serves over 200 enterprise and mid-sized level companies in all verticals. CommBox empowers third-party systems such as voice contact centers and CRM’s to become innovative using their full omnichannel solution driven by AI capabilities. It supports full integration with CRM and contact center systems – Fit for modern businesses and integrates effortlessly and seamlessly with the software you know and love.
Ran Yosef
CommBox
+972 54-991-9393
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn