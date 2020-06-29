COVID FREE BARBADOS IS LATEST CARIBBEAN ISLAND TO ANNOUNCE ITS REOPENING DATE

Luxury Beach Side Villa Barbados Luxury Beach Side Villa with Private Pool Barbados Barbados Beach The Great House Barbados Atelier Villa Barbados

COVID FREE Barbados opens its borders for tourists

Barbados Villas are the perfect vacation solution. Clients can continue to socially distance while at the same time, enjoy a bit of Paradise” — Alexandra Baradi

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, IRELAND, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bajan Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that not only is Barbados now COVID-19 free, but Barbados will also be officially open to tourists on July 12th. This announcement coincides with the resumption of commercial flights from Canada, The United States and Great Britain.

FLIGHTS RESUMING OPERATIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

Air Canada – twice per week on Thursday and Sundays

British Airways from London Gatwick – Commence flights July

Virgin Atlantic from London Gatwick – Commence flights July 18th

Jet Blue from JFK New York – Commence flights July 25th

American Airlines from Miami – Expected to commence on August 1st

The Prime Minister announced that there is no requirement for quarantine and there are no curfews in place on Barbados. Guests will, however, be required to present a COVID-19 negative RT-PCR (swab) test no more than 72 hours old on arrival at immigration. In addition, there is a new embarkation card with specific health questions. These two steps have been put in place to ensure the safety of all visitors and local Bajans.

Barbados’s leading villa rental company Exceptional Villas are taking bookings and already experiencing a significant uplift in demand for the summer and high season, which occurs each year between November and April. In line with other Caribbean Islands open for business, Barbados is experiencing a 200% increase in year on year bookings and enquiries. There is a pent-up latent demand for safe, secure and flexible tourist destinations, and Barbados is one of those.

Barbados is one of the safest places in the world right now to go on vacation. Barbados together with some of its Caribbean neighbours such as St Barts, Anguilla, The British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts, Nevis, St Lucia and The Grenadines are completely COVID-19 free.

According to CEO and Owner of Exceptional Villas, “Barbados Villas are the perfect vacation solution. Click Here for More Information. Clients can continue to socially distance while at the same time, enjoy a bit of Paradise”. The extra space and amenities in a villa together with the fact that all of the Barbados Vacation Rentals have introduced enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols mean that villas are the perfect safe oasis option.

Barbados is one of the most accessible islands to reach from both Great Britain and North American with direct flights from many cities such as London, New York, Toronto, Miami and Atlanta. Barbados is stunningly beautiful and is home to some of the world’s best beaches with soft white sands and crystal-clear turquoise waters. Partner this with an incredible selection of five stars Barbados Vacation Rentals, the best shopping in the Caribbean, an excellent selection of oceanfront restaurants, interesting history and an authentic Caribbean culture ensures Barbados is a winning formula for the perfect COVID-19 free vacation.

