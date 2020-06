SAMOA, June 29 - We wish to advise the travelling Public between Apia and Pago Pago that:-

Trips to Pago Pago have now been confirmed to resume sailings between the two islands for cargoes only commencing Thursday 02nd July 2020.

For more information please contact our Main Office telephone 20935/20936 OR Pago Pago Office (01684) 633-1211.

Thank you Samoa Shipping Corporation Limited

June 29, 2020