Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 507 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 171,535 in the last 365 days.

Obelisk Capital Puts Clients First Amid Coronavirus Crisis

GEORGETOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Obelisk Capital Management Limited is committed to its values where all clients deserve exceptional service and come before profits. The global pandemic has affected many firms but Obelisk is committed to coming out on top.

The company manages gold streaming projects in which the efficiency of the business relies on the movement of gold to refineries. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the company’s logistics on hold as airlines reduce their flights to record low capacities and international borders remain closed. Obelisk remains in strong financial position.

On June 26, 2020 the decision was made to liquidate assets of the company based on a petition filed by an individual client. Keeping the best interest of its other clients, Management decided to defend its financial position, as Obelisk maintains a high asset ratio relative to liabilities. “Our decision to action against the petition aligns the company’s values of putting all clients first, even though the action comes at a cost to Obelisk” says Jones, who is the Senior Manager for Obelisk projects.

Jones says the pandemic has revealed and accelerated the need for companies like Obelisk to implement alternatives to diversify from the reliance of international flights for logistics but for companies coming out of COVID lockdowns the business model must be client focused.

With a focus on client satisfaction and a strong business model Obelisk remains confident it will weather the pandemic challenges.

Russell Chang
Obelisk Capital Management Ltd.
+1345 5263818
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn

You just read:

Obelisk Capital Puts Clients First Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Insurance Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.