Obelisk Capital Puts Clients First Amid Coronavirus Crisis
EINPresswire.com/ -- Obelisk Capital Management Limited is committed to its values where all clients deserve exceptional service and come before profits. The global pandemic has affected many firms but Obelisk is committed to coming out on top.
The company manages gold streaming projects in which the efficiency of the business relies on the movement of gold to refineries. The COVID-19 pandemic has put the company’s logistics on hold as airlines reduce their flights to record low capacities and international borders remain closed. Obelisk remains in strong financial position.
On June 26, 2020 the decision was made to liquidate assets of the company based on a petition filed by an individual client. Keeping the best interest of its other clients, Management decided to defend its financial position, as Obelisk maintains a high asset ratio relative to liabilities. “Our decision to action against the petition aligns the company’s values of putting all clients first, even though the action comes at a cost to Obelisk” says Jones, who is the Senior Manager for Obelisk projects.
Jones says the pandemic has revealed and accelerated the need for companies like Obelisk to implement alternatives to diversify from the reliance of international flights for logistics but for companies coming out of COVID lockdowns the business model must be client focused.
With a focus on client satisfaction and a strong business model Obelisk remains confident it will weather the pandemic challenges.
Russell Chang
Russell Chang
