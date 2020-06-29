Indiegogo Campaign Launches to Bring Natural Aleppo Soap to North America

CALGARY, CANADA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aleppo Savon has launched an Indiegogo campaign to help re-establish their business in North America with all eco-friendly packaging. Their natural, organic, cruelty-free, and handcrafted soap comes from ancient soap-making practices in Syria, which have been enjoyed by those in Europe and Asia for centuries. Before now, this world-famous recipe remained relatively unknown in North America.

Aleppo Savon was launched by a Syrian refugee, Abdulfatah Sabouni, who has been living in Calgary, Canada, for over two years. The mission behind the company has been to bring centuries-old soap recipes to people across the world.

The destruction of Aleppo Savon's factories from the war in Syria has brought them to Canada. With the goal of introducing this organic and ancient soap to North America, the team behind Aleppo Savon is looking for around $20,000 USD to support making the product and its packaging even more environmentally friendly.

As a fourth-generation soap maker, Sabouni's recipe and manufacturing process have been carefully derived from a 125-year-old family business. Every bar of soap uses moisturizing, oil-controlling, and gentle ingredients like herbal oils, teas, and honey. As the recipe is entirely natural, vegetarian, and hypoallergenic, all Aleppo Savon personal care products do not contain toxins, preservatives, petroleum, animal by-products, or any other harmful chemicals.

Aleppo Savon prioritizes ethical and environmentally conscious manufacturing processes and is totally committed to transitioning towards eco-friendly hemp packaging as quickly as possible.

For potential contributors interested in purchasing these natural Aleppo soaps at discounted prices, there are several pledge tiers to choose from. The lowest tier, at around $15, includes one bamboo soap dish and four pieces of anti-bacterial soap. The next tier is a $22 couple pack, which comes with three pieces of soap and two bamboo soap dishes. There's also a family pack reward at the $36 tier, which includes three pieces of laurel soap, three olive oil soap bars, and three bamboo soap dishes. The tiers and discounts escalate to contributions ranging from $72 to $718. All products can be shipped worldwide and will be sent out in August 2020.

This campaign is an opportunity to support Canadian-made, vegetarian, and ethical products that are good for the skin and the environment.