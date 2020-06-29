Good Grants Enters Grant Management Software Marketplace

Full-stack grants management software offered at fraction of established costs

MELLIEHA, MALTA, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Good Grants has announced its entry into the grant management software market, attracting hundreds of well-known clients from around the globe with its innovative features and highly customisable platform.

“We’re offering a better way to manage grants,” said Richard de Nys, founder and managing director of Good Grants, whose mission it is to democratize grants management by providing greater functionality at a lower price.

"Historically, grants providers have either had to pay large amounts of money for full-stack grants software or make significant compromises and use cheaper software with fewer features,” de Nys said. “We're changing that by offering our feature-rich software at a compelling price.”

The Good Grants software suite offers:

• Real-time visibility of program performance

• Powerful grant application management features

• World-leading decision-making tools

• Sophisticated security, ISO/IEC 27001, GDPR and CCPA compliance

• Unique branding features

• A powerful API and webhook library

• And several time-saving features like plagiarism detection, duplicate application management and built-in automations

With the ability to import existing grants data and pricing starting at just US$139/month, Good Grants has proven an attractive option for both established and new programs.

There are no hidden fees, users are not charged a percentage of distributions, and no additional costs apply for team size or seats. Interested grant programs can take advantage of a 14-day free trial to test the product, with no credit card required.

“Good Grants is extremely user-friendly and interactive,” said Victoria Napier, with the Queens Commonwealth Trust. “The customer service is excellent, with the team always at hand on email and phone calls. The software is overall very good value for money and has greatly improved our grants management capabilities.”

About Good Grants: Good Grants, a product of Creative Force, empowers grantmakers with grant-specific tools to manage applications online, make great funding decisions and power positive results in society. Learn more.



