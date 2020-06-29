Dr. David Samadi’s message to men: Healthy food choices promote urological health in treating sexual dysfunction and BPH
Healthy food choices to promote Urologic health in men with sexual dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate
Healthy food choices to promote Urologic health in men with sexual dysfunction and Enlarged Prostate”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 29, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A key component helping men lead a healthy lifestyle is healthy food choices. When combined with regular physical activity, a man’s diet is a main driver of not only reaching and maintaining a healthy body weight but also for reducing risk of chronic diseases including urologic diseases.
— Dr. David Samadi
“It’s very clear cut, what a man eats makes a huge difference in his urological health,” exclaimed Dr. David Samadi, Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital at Roslyn, New York. “I’ve always supported good nutrition as a cornerstone of promoting good health. It only makes sense. Men who feed their body too many highly processed foods and not enough nutritious whole foods, are only harming their future health. And this includes the health of their prostate and sexual health.”
There is significant evidence-based research establishing the link between healthy food choices impacting a man’s urological health, especially for conditions such as prostatitis, benign prostatic hyperplasia, and erectile dysfunction. These conditions affect a large proportion of men at some time in their life. Physicians advising male patients to follow a prudent dietary approach such as the Mediterranean diet, this style of eating may help control certain urological symptoms while also enhancing overall health.
Prostatitis
A common urological situation of men is prostatitis, a painful condition in which the prostate becomes inflamed, swollen, and tender. Men often experience painful urination, low back pain, and pain on ejaculation.
“In the United States, a little over eight percent of men will develop prostatitis,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Men with chronic, reoccurring prostatitis will benefit by avoiding certain foods increasing symptoms. Foods to avoid include spices, hot peppers, alcohol, wheat, and gluten. I also advice them to drink plenty of water flushing out bacteria associated with this condition along with drinking herbal or caffeine-free tea each day for controlling prostatitis.” Studies have found supplementation with zinc helps relieve symptoms of chronic prostatitis. Zinc has anti-bacterial and immunomodulatory functions and is an important compound of seminal fluid contributed by the prostate gland.
“Lean red meat, bean, lentils, and nut like almonds are excellent sources of zinc,” said Dr. Samadi. “Men can also take a zinc supplement as a simple and safe method of obtaining this mineral.”
Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH)
BPH is a common problem affecting the quality of life in approximately one third of men older than 50 years with the incidence increasing to 60% among men in their 60s. Symptoms can include urinary frequency, nocturia, and reduced urine stream.
“While there are treatments for BPH alleviating symptoms, dietary changes may also help improve this problem,” stated Dr. Samadi. “I tell men with BPH to start eating more of a plant-based, Mediterranean diet by including more beans, lentils, vegetables, fruits, and nuts. Studies validate this recommendation and it’s what I do too.”
Erectile Dysfunction (ED)
“Erectile dysfunction can occur at any age but is more common in older men,” explained Dr. Samadi. “Older men are more likely to have health conditions, such as diabetes, hypertension, and cardiovascular which can interfere with ED. Additionally, as men age, they may need more stimulation to get an erection and more time between erections.”
“Men will be wise to follow a heart healthy diet since ED is strongly associated with cardiovascular disease,” said Dr. Samadi.
Men choosing a dietary pattern of the Mediterranean diet including more nuts, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, have been shown to have a reduced incidence of ED and to be more sexually active than men who consume more highly processed, sugary and fatty foods.
Dr. Samadi added, “I also advise men to cut back on sodium which can aggravate hypertension and atherosclerosis. Excess salt not only narrows arteries leading to the heart but also to the penis. A man’s ability to get an erection relies on good blood flow to the penis. This means to eliminate high sodium foods such as sausage, hot dogs, smoked meats, and chips. A vigorous sex life starts with eating healthy foods. It’s as simple as that.”
Dr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.
Dr. David Samadi, M.D.
roboticoncology
+1 2123655000
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Dr. David Samadi about to start a robotic prostate surgery